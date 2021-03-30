JMU women’s soccer took the field Sunday at windy and wet Sentara Park to face College of Charleston in a battle of winless teams. Despite the records, the game was far from boring — three first half goals were scored in a span of 21 minutes — two by JMU, who held on to win 2-1.
JMU started the game controlling possession similar to last week’s game against Elon. Due to the windy conditions, the Dukes used short and grounded passes rather than the long balls from March 21.
A steal and shot by College of Charleston sophomore forward Grace Powell at 7’ was the first shot of the game. Due to the slippery playing surface, it was important for both the Dukes and Cougars to get shots on goal — the ball has a tendency to unpredictably pick up speed as it nears the goalie on a slick field.
The wind impacted JMU’s first corner kick of the game at 10’, kicked by junior midfielder/defender Iris Rabot. She kicked the ball short to avoid having the ball travel way over the net.
JMU freshman defender Lara Sandchez committed a handball foul in the goalie box at 12’, which led to a Cougar goal by Powell on a penalty kick. College of Charleston had the wind going against its intended goal in the first half, so getting a goal normally rather than from a penalty kick would’ve been unlikely.
The Dukes answered the Cougars at 24’ with senior forward/midfielder Ginger Deel’s goal off a feed from senior midfielder/forward Ebony Wiseman on a second-chance shot after the first shot ricocheted off redshirt junior goalie Meredith Holton. JMU capitalized in the first half with the wind in its direction.
Two shots from JMU and College of Charleston were noticeably swayed off target by the wind, at 29’ and 31’, respectively. At 33’, redshirt junior midfielder/defender Hannah Coulling found the back of the net off a Deel pass when Holton came out to challenge Deel; Coulling was left unopposed at the mouth of the goal.
College of Charleston almost answered five minutes later with a shot by junior defender/forward Hannah Farmer that just trickled across the goal, but there was no one at the front of the goal to punch it in — reminiscent of Coulling’s goal, only she was there to score.
JMU went into the locker room up 2-1 with four shots on goal, which was a sizable improvement from both the Towson and Elon games, considering the windy conditions.
Having a lead going into the second half gave the Dukes an advantage because JMU had to kick into the wind as College of Charleston switched sides for the next half. A scoring opportunity was developing for JMU at 48’, but Coullng lost her footing on the slick surface and was unable to give the bunch of Dukes at the front of the net a chance to punch it in.
The Cougars’ best second half scoring opportunity came at 59’ when sophomore forward Olivia Freitas fed the ball to freshman forward Hannah Stanhope on a breakaway, but the shot went wide right.
The first offside of the game came at 65’ off senior defender/midfielder Leah Deutsch’s corner for College of Charleston. JMU’s best scoring opportunity of the second half came at 72’ when junior midfielder Annie Sarando, off a Wiseman pass, missed a pass intended for Deel at the left post.
Action subsided for the rest of the 18 minutes as JMU controlled the tempo, en route to a 2-1 victory. Deel led the way statistically for the Dukes with one goal and assist.
With the win, JMU improves to 1-2-1 and hosts William & Mary on Friday at 7 p.m. College of Charleston falls to 0-7-1 and turns its attention to Elon on Saturday at 6 p.m.
