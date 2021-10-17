JMU women’s soccer faced a challenge Sunday as it took on the CAA-leading UNCW Seahawks. Despite a late goal from senior midfielder Iris Rabot, three first-half goals from the Seahawks resulted in a 3-1 defeat at Sentara Park.
At 6’, UNCW struck first as graduate midfielder Audrey Harding passed across the face of goal to freshman forward Kayla Burroughs, who finished in the bottom left corner. This was Burroughs’ second career goal— the first goal of her career came Thursday in a win over No. 12 Drexel.
At 9’, the duo of Harding and Burroughs combined for another goal. Another assist from Harding resulted in a second goal from Burroughs, who finished in the same spot as her first goal — giving the Seahawks a 2-0 lead in the opening 10 minutes.
“We just weren’t ready,” head coach Joshua Walters said. “The girls weren’t plugged in, and weren’t prepared mentally from the opening.”
The Seahawks’ forwards pressed the Dukes’ back line heavily in the opening 45 minutes and forced JMU to commit turnovers in its own end of the field. At 29’, the Seahawks took advantage of an errant pass as sophomore defender Bentley Settin assisted Audrey Harding to give UNCW a 3-0 advantage in the opening half hour of play.
At the half, UNCW led JMU 3-0. While both teams had three shots on goal in the first half, the Seahawks converted on all three chances, and the Dukes faced their largest first half deficit of the season.
At the start of the second half, the Dukes kept possession as the Seahawks set up in a defensive formation. JMU had three shots in the opening 10 minutes of the second half, but none scored. The Dukes managed to keep possession, and Walters said the team improved in the second half.
“The players that were on the field were making the game and got on the ball,” Walters said.
The Dukes outshot the Seahawks 7-3 in the second half.
At 78’, the Dukes cut the deficit to 3-1 with a penalty kick from senior midfielder Iris Rabot after a UNCW handball— Rabot’s first goal of the year. The Dukes followed that with two shots at 82’ from both redshirt freshman midfielder Ariana Reyes and freshman midfielder Sophia Verrecchia, but both were stopped — including a save in the top-right corner from UNCW freshman goalkeeper Kaylie Bierman. In the end, the Dukes fell 3-1 for their third loss in CAA play. Coulling said after the loss to Hofstra that “for us we just have to finish the game,” and the same applied to UNCW.
“Right now, we need to support each other and work hard at practice,” Rabot said. “We need to show character. We know how we play and we can beat anyone in this conference.”
With the loss, the Dukes fall to 5-8-1 (2-3 CAA), while the Seahawks advance to 8-3 (5-1 CAA), keeping them in first place in the conference. The Seahawks continue their season Oct. 24 at noon at home against Delaware, while the Dukes travel to College of Charleston on Oct. 21 at 6 P.M.
Scoring Summary
5:35 Kayla Burroughs, assisted by Audrey Harding and Bentley Settin, 1-0 UNCW
8:52 Burroughs (2), assisted by Harding (2), 2-0 UNCW
27:58 Harding, assisted by Settin (2), 3-0 UNCW
77:41 Iris Rabot (PK), 3-1 JMU