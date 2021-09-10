JMU redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Alexandra Blom pitched her first career shutout Thursday as the Dukes tied UNC Greensboro 0-0. JMU moves to 1-4-1 while the Spartans move to 1-2-3.
It was a defensive match from the opening kickoff. JMU redshirt senior forward Ginger Deel took the first shot of the match at 7,’ and the next shot wasn’t taken until JMU redshirt freshman midfielder Lexi Vanderlinden fired one at 14.’ The Dukes outshot UNCG nine to one — four shots on goal to UNCG’s zero — in the first half.
JMU’s defense continued to prevent the Spartans from getting opportunities in the second half. UNCG only took three shots in the frame, none of which were on goal. JMU took six shots in the second half, three on goal, but they were all saved by UNCG senior goalkeeper Aiyanah Tyler-Cooper. After 45 scoreless minutes, the match went to extra time.
Overtime was much of the same: The Dukes had opportunities, taking six shots — three on goal — in the periods but couldn’t convert. JMU’s defense also held the Spartans without a shot in extra time, and after two scoreless 15-minute periods, the match came to an end.
The Dukes prevented the Spartans from getting a shot on goal in the match, marking the first time JMU’s done so since Oct. 18, 2018, against Elon. The teams combined for 14 corners — eight to six in favor of the Dukes — but failed to take advantage of the opportunities.
“As a coach, your goal is to help the team create chances and we did that tonight,” head coach Joshua Walters said to JMU Athletics. “I thought our backline played well tonight and it showed with holding UNCG to zero shots on goal."
The result snaps JMU’s three-match losing streak, and the Dukes travel to High Point for a match Sunday at 1 p.m., while UNCG returns to Greensboro for a match against Campbell on Sunday at 7 p.m.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more soccer coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.