JMU women’s soccer outlasted a scrappy Ohio team under drizzling rain and on clumped grass to earn a 1-0 win. The victory brings the Dukes record to 3-2-3.
The rainy conditions and a messy playing surface disrupted both teams’ ability to create chances, with several passes from both teams going awry.
The Dukes and Bobcats each managed one shot in the first half. At 10’, JMU senior midfielder Alba Fernandez Almagro took a free kick 25 yards from goal but sent her shot wide right. Time after time, JMU head coach Joshua Walters said that his halftime message was mainly “don’t panic.” Walters also noted that Ohio had done a good job of clogging the midfield and closing passing lanes in the first half.
The Dukes appeared to take that advice going into the second half, generating 13 shots after the break. Ohio sophomore goalkeeper Celeste Sloma made five saves. At 58’, the Dukes found paydirt. Junior midfielder Lexi Vanderlinden received a back pass from junior forward Amanda Attanasi and sent a curling shot off the right post and in to give JMU the lead, it was also Vanderlinden’s first goal of the season.
“I knew I was wide open, and I just yelled for it,” Vanderlinden said of the buildup.
Throughout the game, the JMU defense stifled any hopes of an Ohio attack. The Bobcats produced two shots in the game, both of which were off target.
“We trust each other to be smart. We can play out of the back because we back each other up,” sophomore defender Soleil Flores said.
Flores, Almagro and defenders Lizzie Gillen and Jordan Yang each played the entire 90 minutes. Flores made multiple shot-preventing tackles in the defensive end to help the Dukes earn their third clean sheet of the season.
In the final 30 minutes, both sides began to increase the physicality of the game. Ohio’s freshman midfielder Jaimason Booker, graduate defender Ella Bianco, junior defender Quintin Tostevin and head coach Aaron Rodgers each received yellow cards in the closing minutes. In addition, Ohio senior midfielder Carsyn Prigge received a straight red card for abusive language at 85’. As for JMU, Attanasi earned a yellow card for a tackle from behind at 59’.
“When Amanda Attanasi got a yellow card, we pulled her immediately,” Walters said. “We don’t want to give our opponent any impression we’ll get a red.”
To Walters’ credit, Attanasi’s yellow card was only JMU’s sixth of the season. The card was also one of three fouls the Dukes committed in this game.
Having concluded its nonconference schedule, JMU begins conference play when it visits Arkansas State on Friday at 4 p.m., while Ohio (2-3-2) hosts Kent State on Thursday at 1 p.m.