Redshirt senior forwards Ginger Deel and Hannah Coulling had one objective going into Sunday’s match at High Point: to win. The Dukes’ first matchup against High Point was three years ago, when JMU lost at home after letting up a last-minute goal. Deel and Coulling’s wish came true — JMU defeated High Point on its own turf, 3-1.
High Point started out with the ball as the match got underway. An early foul against Deel awarded High Point a free kick, but the Panthers couldn’t capitalize. Deel fired the first shot of the day, a low center shot at 7’, but High Point redshirt junior goalkeeper Morgan Hairston made the save to keep it a scoreless match.
JMU head coach Joshua Walters Sr. is known for making frequent substitutions in order to keep fresh feet on the turf. Walters made his first round of subs at 16’, bringing out redshirt senior midfielder Ebony Wiseman to sub in for redshirt freshman midfielder Ariana Reyes.
The Dukes had many scoring opportunities, with seven shots and four on goal, but failed to score. High Point, however, was successful on its opportunities and scored at 26’ to gain the lead.
JMU entered the second half energized. The Dukes had the opportunities in the first half, but they needed to work on execution — five minutes into the half, Coulling launched a shot into the lower right corner to put JMU on the board.
JMU continued to work the ball and create scoring opportunities. Redshirt sophomore defender Amanda Sevcsisin gave the Dukes their first lead of the match, scoring far out and close to the sideline.
High Point fought hard to regain the lead, but JMU wasn’t done with its comeback. Deel — who along with Coulling played in the Dukes’ first matchup against High Point in 2018 — scored her own tally with 23’ left and sealed the victory for JMU.
JMU’s win was a team effort filled with firsts for many players. Deel’s goal was her first of the season, Sevcsisin’s goal was her first of the season and her career, and graduate transfer forward Aïmy Diop and freshman forward Amanda Attanasi earned their first-career assists at JMU.
JMU advances to 2-4-1, while High Point falls to 0-5-2. The Panthers’ next match is at home against Campbell on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m., while the Dukes return home to host West Virginia on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.
