JMU women’s soccer concluded its nonconference schedule Sunday after facing East Carolina. It took nearly 110 minutes of action, but redshirt freshman midfielder Ariana Reyes’ header was the difference in a 1-0 victory in the second overtime.
Coming off three straight losses, East Carolina attacked in the opening minutes of the game. The Pirates controlled possession in the first 15 minutes but had a few opportunities thwarted offside by the steady hands of JMU redshirt sophomore goalie Alexandra Blom.
At 20’, JMU found its first opportunities of the match with two consecutive corner kicks from senior midfielder Iris Rabot. Both were defended by East Carolina, and the game remained scoreless. The Dukes had five corner kicks in the first half, but they were unable to capitalize on their early opportunities.
Right before halftime, Blom recorded her fifth save of the half, diving to her right to prevent freshman midfielder Holly Schagel from giving ECU the lead.
Despite 16 total shots in the first half, including nine by the Dukes, neither team could find the back of the net.
“We've been talking about executing our opportunities all year,” redshirt senior forward Hannah Couling said.” We did a good job, but we left a ton on the field.”
JMU nearly had its opener at 65’ when redshirt freshman Amanda Attanasi appeared to have scored a close-range shot in the bottom right corner. However, the goal was called back after a late offsides call.
The Dukes continued to create chances throughout the second half from open play. At 77’, redshirt sophomore defender Brittany Munson let off a shot from just in front of midfield that nearly sailed in, and a second chance from redshirt sophomore Lidia Nduka almost opened the scoring.
At 78’ an attempt by Couling a minute later rolled past the left crossbar by mere inches.
“Hannah had a clear shot at the goal here — it was a very close shot,” JMU head coach Joshua Walters said after the game.
After 90 minutes of play, neither side found a goal, so the match went to sudden-death overtime to determine the winner. In the fifth minute of overtime, Schalgel nearly ended the game with a shot from just off the six-yard box, but redshirt junior defender Sarah Gordon managed to get a leg in front of the shot to keep the Dukes’ hopes alive.
In the eighth minute of overtime, Couling committed a foul inside the box, resulting in a penalty kick. She received a yellow card after an interaction with the referee over the call.
“I didn’t think it was a penalty, but the ball doesn’t lie,” Couling said. “Alex did a really good job of stepping up and saving one for the team.”
However, Blom did her job for JMU as she dove to her left to deny freshman midfielder Haley McWhriter’s game-winning penalty kick.
“It gave us massive confidence,” Walters said. “You ask the goalkeeper to make saves like that, and she saved the game for us.”
A late corner in the second period of overtime provided late drama for the Dukes. Redshirt senior Ebony Wiseman’s corner found Reyes to give the Dukes the win in the final minute of overtime.
“[Wiseman] played a good ball,” Reyes said after the game. “I timed it well, hit it and it was a goal,”
The Dukes had 21 shots throughout the match but only four on goal. The Pirates had 10 shots on goal out of 14, but JMU found a way to win a close match.
Heading into CAA play Sept. 26 against Drexel, Couling said the team feels confident that they can put up a fight to contend for a conference title.
“I feel like our team is prepared, and we’re ready to show the CAA what we have this year,” Couling said.
The Dukes advance to 3-5-1 (0-0 CAA) and face Drexel on Sept. 26 on the road. The Pirates fall to 4-6 and begin their conference play in the American with a matchup at home against SMU on Thursday.
