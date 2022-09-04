Despite numerous chances from both sides, JMU and Louisville women’s soccer drew 0-0 Sunday in a match that was more exhilarating than the final score indicates.
The Cardinals came to Sentara Park in a game where JMU was looking to claim its first victory over an ACC team since 2014 and to rebound from a loss to No. 5 U.Va. on Thursday.
“We wanted to be more dangerous, was the idea,” JMU head coach Joshua Walters Sr. said. “We weren’t able to get at U.Va, [but] we got at Louisville a little bit more. We’re definitely more dangerous than before.”
JMU answered an early Louisville threat with a barrage of three shots in at 4’. Louisville freshman goalkeeper Erynn Floyd saved the first attempt but surrendered a rebound, which JMU sophomore forward Amanda Attanasi tapped just above the crossbar.
“We’ve got caught in games where the first 15, 20 minutes weren’t our best,” Attanasi said. “I think the last few games, the first 15 or 20 minutes have been our best. So as long as we keep bringing the energy, it doesn’t matter who’s on the field. I feel like the energy is there all around”.
A water break at 26’ marked a momentum shift as JMU substituted eight players, then the Cardinals took control. Louisville maintained consistent pressure in JMU’s half of the field; the Dukes couldn’t clear the ball and turn those clearances into offensive chances.
Louisville had been successful in converting their set pieces into goals, with five of their eight goals on the season coming off set pieces. However, the Cardinals failed to capitalize off three set pieces in a two-minute span, in part due to two offside calls. The Cardinals maintained their possession but with few chances, then JMU answered with a flurry of opportunities as time expired in the first half.
JMU started the second half with a pair of chances at getting on the board first. Redshirt sophomore midfielder Lexi Vanderlinden got around the Louisville defense and had an open look at goal, but was unable to get a shot off before being challenged. Attanasi followed Vanderlinden’s chance with a shot that sailed slightly over the crossbar. Continuing the pattern, Louisville graduate midfielder/forward Maisie Whitsett sent her shot over the crossbar moments later. JMU kept the ball on Louisville’s half of the field and controlled the pressure for the first 25 minutes of the half.
“During halftime, we came together and we wanted to start off strong again,” freshman forward Y-Van Nguyen said. “We wanted to be talking a lot on the field and I think that helped a lot … [Before the game] we talked about playing the simple pass and always looking to attack because we were tied 0-0 and really wanted that goal.”
Louisville again benefitted from the water break at 69’, flipping the field and sending two shots toward the net that were blocked by Dukes’ defenders. After these shots, the remaining possession swung back and forth largely around midfield. Both teams had opportunities, including a pair of Attanasi chances with just one defender in front of her, but neither team was able to score in the contest, nor register a shot on goal.
“We didn’t want to be at the end of the game, wishing we could do it over again, which is exactly where we are right now,” Walters Sr. said. “We were good enough in that game to win it. We’ve got to find a way to win that game. If we want to turn that corner and approach being a top 25 team, that’s a game you’ve got to win at home.”
Louisville sits at 3-1-1 on the season, and JMU is now 3-1-2. JMU sets its sights toward a matchup with Northern Colorado at Sentara Park on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. Louisville looks to continue building its resume with a home game against Indiana the same day.