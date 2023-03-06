It was a high-flying, nothing-but-net kind of first half. Only three missed long-distance shots in those opening 20 minutes, thanks to junior guard Peyton McDaniel and senior guard Kiki Jefferson.
So now we ask the question: Who had the better four-3s-in-mere-seconds moment this season? McDaniel today or junior guard Steph Ouderkirk against Georgia State back in January?
The deja vu moment really didn’t matter, because JMU women’s basketball took home the Sun Belt Championship with an 81-51 victory over Texas State. It’s JMU’s first conference title since 2016 and the first in JMU head coach’s Sean O’Regan’s era. And now, the Dukes are headed to March Madness.
“We’ve had so many talks where I’ve said ‘we’re going to get you a championship,” Jefferson said. “And we finally got one, so I’m just happy I was on this side.”
Everything clicked from tipoff. Jefferson nailed a 3-pointer less than five seconds into the game, opening the door for McDaniel to let it fly.
And she dropped 30 points.
“To me, it’s like storybook stuff,” O’Regan said. “And I’ve got stories like that, but we’re making new ones.”
McDaniel was just one option for the Dukes, and the more Texas State tried to slow one player down, another stepped up. Jefferson answered that call alongside junior guards Kobe King-Hawea and Jamia Hazell.
Now the Bobcats weren’t far behind throughout the first half — they stayed right behind the Dukes. It was tied through the first quarter. Texas State forced nine turnovers, four in the first quarter.
Then the third quarter started. JMU opened things up with a 9-0 run and closed it with a 13-2 run.
So with just 2:14 left to play, O’Regan pulled the starters and put in the same four freshmen and transfer fans seen in the regular season finale just two weeks ago. There wasn’t too much work for them to do, and the JMU bench was antsy with anticipation, just waiting for the final horn to sound.
Tears flowed down Jefferson’s face as she embraced O’Regan, confetti flew and it wasn’t a goal any longer — it was a reality.
“I’ve never cut down a net,” McDaniel said. “So being able to do it, I just know the fight we’ve put in all year is worth it.”
Jefferson was named the tournament MVP, and McDaniel was named to the All-Tournament team. The Dukes will find out their NCAA Tournament opponent and location Sunday evening during the NCAA March Madness Selection Show at 8 p.m.
“That’s the special part to me, watching them overcome that adversity,” O’Regan said. “That’s what the beautiful part of this whole thing is, and that’s the part that gets me the most, that they get to experience this.”