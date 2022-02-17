What happened in Florida last week for JMU women’s golf didn’t stay there: It traveled to Vegas.
JMU followed up its ninth place finish last week at the FAU Invitational with another one among 16 teams at The Show at Spanish Trail — a two-day event hosted by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) on Monday and Tuesday, capped by JMU dropping 19 strokes from rounds two to three.
In round one, every JMU golfer shot over par. Freshman Tatum Walsh was the best of the bunch, shooting 1-over-par 72. Redshirt junior Kate Owens and freshman Kayleigh Reinke were T-48 after both shot 3-over, while redshirt sophomore Kendall Turner was one stroke behind. Redshirt freshman Amelia Williams rounded out JMU’s first round at 7-over — T-75 in the 84-golfer field.
The Dukes moved up to ninth from 12th place in round two, catalyzed by a cumulative 10-stroke improvement. Owens’ seven-stroke gain launched her into the top 10; she shot 4-under, the best round among JMU golfers through all three rounds.
No other JMU golfer improved or worsened by more than three strokes in the middle round. Walsh shot even, solidifying a top-25 placement through two rounds, while Turner carded a 73, which landed at T-50.
In round three, all 16 teams dropped double-digit strokes — even second-place Nevada dropped 30 strokes in the round. Among JMU golfers, Owens took the brunt of the less-than performances, dropping 18 strokes — which was 14-over — and finishing the tournament T-47. Walsh relatively held serve, falling four strokes but still finishing T-13. Williams matched her round one score and finished 68th.
As a team, JMU finished amid a five-team pack separated by just eight strokes — 11th place Colorado State shot a cumulative 908, while seventh place North Florida bounded the other end. The Dukes landed at 905 (41-over).
UNLV won the tournament despite also dropping 18 strokes after shooting 860; they were the only team that finished under par (4-under). Nevada was 13 strokes behind, and Augusta University (Ga.) finished third (17-over).
JMU will bank on the saying of, “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,” for its next tournament back East: the River Landing Classic in Wallace, North Carolina, from March 7-8. Last year, the Dukes finished fourth among 13 teams at this tournament, and Williams tied the Dukes’ lowest-ever score in a tournament by shooting 4-under.
JMU final leaderboard
Tatum Walsh - T-13, 73-72-76 (+5)
Kendall Turner - T-41, 76-73-78 (+12)
Kate Owens - T-47, 75-68-86 (+13)
Amelia Williams - 68th, 79-76-79 (+18)
Kayleigh Reinke - T-71, 75-77-84 (+20)
