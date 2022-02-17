Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 55 mph, becoming northwest after 2 AM. * WHERE...Allegany and Garrett County in western Maryland, the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, and the Potomac Highlands of eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&