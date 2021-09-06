JMU women’s golf opened its fall season this weekend at the Nittany Lion Invitational, hosted by Penn State. The reigning CAA champions fared well against some of the East Coast’s top competition, finishing sixth out of 14 teams.
Despite being a young team last spring, the Dukes are even younger in fall 2021. New insertions into the starting lineup — freshmen Tatum Walsh and Kayleigh Reinke — competed in their first collegiate tournaments in State College, Pennsylvania. Walsh’s debut ended in a T-15 finish, and Reinke placed T-53 in the 85-golfer field.
Tied with Walsh was the oldest returning starter, redshirt junior Kate Owens, who finished with a +4. Redshirt sophomore Ana Tsiros — another returning starter — tied with Owens and Walsh. Tsiros, however, tied for second among all golfers Sunday with her score of 69. Sophomore Amelia Williams competed as an individual and finished T-30 (+6).
Reigning CAA individual champion redshirt freshman Kendall Turner finished T-11 (+3). Turner was in seventh going into the final day of competition after shooting a 72 and 71 in the first two rounds, but a final-round 76 dropped her back.
During the tournament’s first two days, it wasn’t just Turner who performed well — the Dukes as a team did too. JMU set a program record for a 36-hole score after shooting a 295 followed by a 285, and the 285 was JMU’s second-lowest round in program history. After the first two rounds, three Dukes — Owens (6th), Turner (T-7) and Walsh (T-9) — were in the top 10, and JMU was third as a team.
A final-round 297 dropped JMU to sixth as Princeton and Boston College leapfrogged spots following rounds of 287 and 290, respectively. The Dukes turn their attention to a tournament next weekend hosted by in-state and conference foe William & Mary at the Kingsmill Resort - The River Course in Williamsburg, Virginia, Sept. 12-13.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more golf coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.