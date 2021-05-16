Competing against the region’s best, JMU women’s golf finished 16 out of 18 teams in the NCAA Louisville Regional at the University of Louisville Golf Club on May 10-12. While it wasn’t the Dukes’ best showing this year, the team set numerous individual and team records over the course of the season — including two at this tournament — and looks to have a bright future considering the age of the starting five.
In round one, JMU stayed in the thick of things after shooting a cumulative 303 — 11 teams were within seven strokes of the score. Freshman Amelia Williams and redshirt freshman Ana Tsiros led the way for the Dukes on Monday with 75s.
In round two, JMU improved by 12 strokes but maintained 14th place. Redshirt sophomore Kate Owens and redshirt freshman Kendall Turner were major catalysts, each carding 72s and improving by seven and four strokes, respectively. The 291 that JMU logged was the lowest round in its regional tournament history.
In round three, JMU stumbled to 16th place after carding a 309. Williams’ final-round 73 capped off a stellar freshman campaign, and her +6 placed T-32 in the 96-golfer field — the highest finish in the program’s individual or team regional tournament appearances. Tsiros finished strong with a final-round 76 and T-41.
Rounding out the Duke’s placements were Owens (T-69), Turner (T-72) and redshirt sophomore Carly Lyvers (89th). JMU awaits its fall schedule which will be released at a later date.
This was JMU’s third ever appearance in the NCAA Regional Tournament and the first since 2013. The Dukes made it as a team for the first time in 2005 in what was known as the NCAA East Regional Championship, and has had individual participants in the event in 1993, 1994, 2002, 2004 and 2010.
No. 8 Florida State won the tournament, and UCLA’s No. 22 sophomore Emma Spitz won the individual title by shooting a -8 — five strokes ahead of second place. The top six team finishers — No. 8 Florida State (872), No. 16 Texas (875), No. 25 UCLA (875), No. 8 Auburn (878), No. 32 Michigan State (878) and No. 1 South Carolina (879) are advancing to the NCAA National Tournament, held May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
