JMU women’s golf finished fifth of 11 teams at the three-day and three-round Edisto Island Invitational, its third straight top-five finish this fall. The Dukes were steady through the tournament, with cumulative team-score splits of 291, 292 and 294. Tournament host and CAA foe College of Charleston won by 11 strokes.
After round one, redshirt sophomore Kendall Turner topped JMU’s leaderboard after shooting 71 (E) — T-6 overall. Sophomore Amelia Williams and redshirt sophomore Ana Tsiros were right behind Turner, shooting 72 and 73 and landing T-13 and T-17, respectively.
Freshman Tatum Walsh shot a first-round 75, and redshirt junior Kate Owens — fresh off her record-breaking performance at the Lady Paladin Invitational — carded a 76. Freshman Kayleigh Reinke competed as an individual in her second tournament action of the fall and was T-44 (77) after round one in the 68-golfer field.
Round two saw Turner dip under par after shooting a 70 and inch up to T-3. Owens was the day’s biggest mover — improving by five strokes and catapulting to T-24. Tsiros and Walsh both carded 77s, moving back to T-33 and T-42, respectively.
In round three, Turner stood pat at No. 1 among Duke golfers for the third time in four tournaments this season, shooting a 72 and finishing T-5. Owens improved each round, carding a round-three 69 and moving up 13 spots. Williams’ third-round 78 moved her back to T-30, tied with Reinke after her final-round 72. Walsh and Tsiros finished T-38 and T-41, respectively.
JMU turns its attention to its last tournament of the fall in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, for the Pat Bradley Invitational hosted by Florida International University from Oct. 16-18.
JMU leaderboard
Kendall Turner - T-5, 71-70-72 (E)
Kate Owens - T-11, 76-71-69 (+3)
Kayleigh Reinke - T-30, 77-75-72 (+11)
Amelia Williams - T-30, 72-74-78 (+11)
Tatum Walsh - T-38, 75-77-75 (+14)
Ana Tsiros - T-41, 73-77-78 (+15)
JMU women’s golf finished out its fall tournaments Tuesday, placing third out of 15 teams at the 44th Annual Pat Bradley Invitational in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. The three-day, three-round, 78-golfer tournament saw no team finish below par, and JMU was just three strokes behind first place Boston College.
In round one, JMU shot a cumulative 287, which was good enough for sixth but only four strokes off the lead. Freshman Tatum Walsh initially led the Dukes’ leaderboard, tied for third among all golfers with her first-round 69. Redshirt senior Kate Owens shot a 71, landing T-13.
Freshman Kayleigh Reinke competed for the second tournament in a row, tying with teammate and redshirt sophomore Kendall Turner at T-34 after shooting a 74 in round one. Sophomore Amelia Williams was one stroke better — placing her T-25.
Round two saw JMU move up to third place despite cumulatively shooting five strokes worse than the round prior. Walsh remained in the top 10 — T-9, and holding first on the Dukes’ leaderboard — after shooting a 74. The other freshman, Reinke, catapulted up 20 spots after shooting a 71.
Turner and Williams were deadlocked at 21st — the former shot a 74 then a 73 in the first two rounds, and the latter shot the opposite. Owens fell to T-27 after shooting a second-round 78.
JMU remained steady in round three, shooting a 292 and coming within one stroke of second place after Florida International shot a third-round 300. Williams carded a 68 in round three, which put her in sole possession of seventh place and atop JMU’s leaderboard.
Owens bounced back on day three, shooting four strokes better than her prior round and finishing T-25. Every Duke finished inside the top 27.
The Pat Bradley Invitational concludes JMU women’s golf’s fall play — capping off a run of four straight top-six finishes and two first-place nods in the span of five months dating back to last spring’s CAA championship. JMU will tee off its spring season again in Florida at the Osprey Point Golf Course in Boca Raton from Feb. 7-8 in the FAU Paradise Invitational.
JMU leaderboard
Amelia Williams - 7th, 73-74-68 (-1)
Tatum Walsh - T-10, 69-74-75 (+2)
Kendall Turner - T-21, 74-73-74 (+5)
Kate Owens - T-25, 71-78-74 (+7)
Kayleigh Reinke - T-27, 74-71-79 (+8)
