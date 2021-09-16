JMU women’s basketball released its nonconference schedule Thursday morning, including multiple top programs in the Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia area.
The Dukes will open their season against in-state foe Virginia at the Atlantic Union Bank Center before hosting the reigning Big 10 champion Maryland. The Terrapins made it to the 2020 NCAA Elite Eight before being eliminated by Texas.
JMU travels to Liberty before hosting Hampton and North Carolina Central in late November. Following Thanksgiving break, the Dukes hit the road on a three-game road trip to take on Buffalo, George Washington and UNC Chapel Hill.
To close out its home portion nonconference schedule, JMU hosts Villanova and West Virginia on Dec. 9 and 12, respectively. The final nonconference opponent is familiar foe George Mason on Dec. 20 before beginning CAA play.
The Dukes (14-10, 9-6 CAA) made it to the CAA championship semifinals last season before falling to Drexel 79-76 in overtime.
