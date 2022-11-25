JMU women’s basketball defeated Liberty 67-63 in a nailbiter Wednesday afternoon at home, advancing to 4-2 on the season. This is the 17th time in history the two schools have played and JMU’s 14th victory against the Flames.
JMU scored a season-low 10 points in the first quarter, but it still led Liberty by four at the end of the frame. The Dukes finished the quarter shooting 13.3% from the field; even so, the team went 5-for-5 from the free-throw line.
The Dukes continued to shoot poorly throughout the second quarter, putting up 17 shots and making five from the field, scoring 13 points in the process. Liberty shot 5-for-15 from the field, only besting the Dukes in free throws to earn more points, making five to JMU’s two. At halftime, JMU led the tight contest, 23-21.
Liberty’s offense continued to build, scoring more points in each quarter than the last, but in the third, JMU matched a quarter-high 25 points for the third time this season, with junior guard Peyton McDaniel scoring eight of her 11 points during the frame.
In the final quarter, 12 of JMU’s 19 points came from senior guard Kiki Jefferson, who finished the game with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Although finishing the quarter with a 23.1% shooting percentage, the Dukes held on and defeated Liberty by four points.
Each team finished the game with 26 points in the paint, but Liberty bested JMU in bench points, scoring 29 to JMU’s 23. The game got tied up four times, along with three lead changes.
The Dukes completed their final game before Thanksgiving with the win and have more than a week to rest and prepare to play VCU on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. on the road. Liberty plays East Carolina next.