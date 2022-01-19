JMU women’s basketball hit the road Tuesday for a conference showdown at Delaware. Having won two of their three last games, the Dukes were looking to carry that momentum into Tuesday night's game in hopes of turning their season around, but they were unable to pull out a victory, falling 64-57.
It was a game dominated by Delaware from the opening whistle. In what was a sloppy start for both teams, Delaware went on an early run behind seven points from senior guard Jasmine Dickey. The Dukes fought back to tie the game at 12, but Delaware took a 17-12 lead into the second quarter.
The second quarter went similarly to the first. Delaware forced the Dukes into a couple turnovers, sparking another run that saw the Blue Hens take a 28-14 lead with 7:06 left in the first half. JMU, like in the first quarter, was forced to climb out of another hole. The Dukes cut the deficit to eight at halftime behind junior guard Kiki Jefferson’s eight second-quarter points.
The Blue Hens jumped out on a 9-6 run, extending their lead to 11 midway through the third quarter. The Dukes responded with their own 11-4 run fueled by senior guard Madison Green. JMU cut the lead to four heading into the fourth quarter.
JMU had a quick start to the fourth quarter as the Dukes tied the game at 43 at the 9:12 mark. This proved futile, however, as Delaware responded with a game-sealing 10-0 run. The Dukes attempted to climb back behind Kiki Jefferson’s 11 fourth-quarter points, but it proved to be too little, too late. JMU fell to Delaware, 64-57.
The Dukes fall to 6-9, while Delaware improves to 10-4. JMU travels south Friday at 7 p.m. to face UNCW. Delaware will look to stay hot as the Blue Hens travel to Drexel for a 2 p.m. game Sunday.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more women’s basketball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.