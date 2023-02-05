JMU women's basketball split its road trip this weekend, defeating South Alabama on Thursday and falling to Georgia Southern on Saturday.
JMU women’s basketball trounces South Alabama, 72-54
JMU women’s basketball beat South Alabama 72-54 on the road Feb. 2. The Dukes bounced back following two back-to-back losses, their first consecutive losses all season.
JMU head coach Sean O’Regan made changes to the starting lineup versus the Jaguars following the loss against Georgia State, sending senior guard Kiki Jefferson to the bench. However, in slightly reduced minutes, Jefferson still led the team in both scoring and rebounding with 22 and 14, respectively. Jefferson and junior guard Peyton McDaniel combined for 36 off the bench, more than doubling the Jaguars’ bench scoring.
Junior center Kseniia Kozlova led the Dukes’ starters with 18 points, while Jaguars freshman guard Kelsey Thompson scored 20 to lead all players in 35 minutes. Kozlova and Jefferson helped the Dukes dominate in the paint, out-rebounding South Alabama by 18.
JMU’s 3-point shooting was off again — JMU went 4-for-24 (16.7%), while South Alabama shot 4-for-13 (30.8%). The Dukes shot 12-for-18 at the free-throw line, while the Jaguars were a perfect 12-for-12.
Despite being outshot, the Dukes’ control of the paint and their 11-0 advantage in second-chance points allowed them to secure their win.
With the victory, JMU remains in second place in the Sun Belt Conference at 18-5 (8-3 Sun Belt). JMU wraps up its four-game road trip against Georgia Southern on Saturday at 2 p.m. South Alabama dropped its third straight and remains in last place in the Sun Belt at 5-17 (1-10 Sun Belt). It’ll look to bounce back the same day and time versus Southern Miss.
Georgia Southern sweep Dukes on year after they fall 72-61
