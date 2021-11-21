JMU women’s basketball defeated the Hampton Lady Pirates 78-60 Sunday at home. The Dukes are now 2-2 and 2-1 at home this season.
The Dukes shared the wealth early, with junior guard Kiki Jefferson, sophomore guard Jamia Hazell and senior guard Jaylin Carodine each scoring two points through the first three minutes.
Jefferson scored the first 3-pointer of the game with 6:32 to go in the first quarter, putting JMU up 9-6. The Dukes' next two scores were back-to-back 3-pointers courtesy of Hazell. JMU went on an 8-0 run after another two points from Jefferson.
Sophomore forward Stephanie Ouderkirk struck first for JMU just over four minutes into the second quarter with her first bucket of the game. Senior guard Madison Green scored JMU’s fourth 3-pointer.
Redshirt senior guard Brianna Tinsley scored back-to-back 3-pointers for the Dukes late in the second, putting JMU up by 16. JMU ended the first half up 38-22, shooting 48.1% from the field. Tinsley and Hazell were the top scorers with eight points each, and Ouderkirk led the Dukes in rebounds with six.
Sophomore forward Annalicia Goodman was first to score for JMU after halftime. The Dukes were up by 23 courtesy of 3-pointers from sophomore forward Claire Neff and Hazell. Hazell scored her fourth 3-pointer of the game and Ouderkirk followed up with another from behind the arc. The Dukes were on a 7-0 run late in the third, with their largest lead reaching 24.
Hampton got on an 8-0 run early in the fourth and was within 12 points of the lead after a 3-pointer from freshman guard Jermany Mapp with 8:56 to go. The Lady Pirates moved within 10, but baskets from Ouderkirk, Hazell and Jefferson put the Dukes up by 16.
JMU defeated Hampton 78-60. Hazell led the Dukes with a team-high 16 points, followed by Jefferson’s 13. Ouderkirk had her first career double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Hazell led the team with four assists.
Ouderkirk credits the teamwork that helped her reach her first double-double. She said she feels she’s progressed well since freshman year.
“My teammates really found me — that was really cool,” Ouderkirk said. “I definitely think with each game, I’ve been building confidence, trying to step out of my comfort zone a little bit more.”
This home win is on the heels of an overtime loss to Liberty on Thursday. Hazell gave her thoughts on the team’s victory and what they’re looking to improve on in the upcoming games.
“It feels good but we’re not done yet,” Hazell said. “We still have a lot to work on, especially with rebounding and still trying to figure out our place.”
Mapp led Hampton in both scoring and rebounds, with 19 and eight, respectively. Sophomore guard Madison Buford scored 14 points and five rebounds, while sophomore forward Nylah Young scored 13 points and six rebounds.
JMU head coach Sean O’Regan said he was proud of the team but believes JMU can still improve its rebounding.
“The two lessons we learned from Liberty I thought we got better at,” O’Regan said. “I was proud of the progression, the carry over and I’m glad they got rewarded for trusting that part of the process.”
The Dukes host North Carolina Central on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Hampton plays at William & Mary on Nov. 29.
Contact John Breeden at breed2jr@dukes.jmu.edu. For more women’s basketball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.