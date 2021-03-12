After the devastating cancellation of the CAA women’s basketball tournament in 2020, JMU traveled to the Schar Center at Elon University for the quarterfinals. Sporting multiple CAA season honors but no tournament experience, the Dukes made an offensive-helmed debut, 81-65.
Despite head coach Sean O’Regan’s announcement Monday sophomore forward Rayne Tucker wouldn’t be playing in the tournament, the Dukes relied on the same starting lineup they utilized during the final regular season games. Sophomore guard Kiki Jefferson and freshman guard Jamia Hazell threw JMU into an early 7-0 lead by the first Northeastern timeout.
“I think we started out a little shell-shocked,” Northeastern head coach Kelly Cole said. “JMU is the kind of team that can fire at you from any angle, and they did that.”
The early offensive start paid off for JMU, as the team had seven players contribute 22 points before the end of the first quarter. O’Regan trained his lineup to tighten on defense throughout the season, and his efforts shined as the Huskies struggled to keep up in nearly every aspect. Once the 10-minute mark hit, JMU sat with a dominant and comfortable 29-10 lead.
“It’s the mindset of survive or go home,” Jefferson said. “We don’t want to go home too quick or at all without the win, so every game we have to come out with that enthusiasm.”
JMU kept up its athleticism from the first quarter into the second, but the scoreboard quieted – both teams suffered a three-minute scoring drought in the middle of the second. Northeastern took advantage of the quiet Dukes and crept up the scoreboard to close the gap. By the end of the quarter Hazell scored a jumper to contain the Huskies to a 10-point deficit heading into halftime, 37-27.
CAA Rookie of the Year and freshman guard Peyton McDaniel kept the Dukes ahead, tying in points with Jefferson at 11 each by halftime. McDaniel finished the game second in points at 22, with Jefferson leading 23. Despite leading not offensively, junior guard Jaylin Carodine was praised as the most versatile player on the court for JMU – scoring 11 points and seven rebounds in 26 minutes of play.
“ [Cardoine’s] at a point where she’s earned everything she’s got,” O’Regan said. “Jaylin brings us value mainly on the defensive end, but she’s getting more and more confident.”
The Dukes needed to regain momentum to keep the scoreboard on their side to start the third quarter, and the Huskies refused to give in easily. Hazell responded to the call and scored to hold back Northeastern despite the foul trouble JMU dealt with. With another 10 minutes to close out the game, the Dukes beat their season high of three-pointers with 12 at the break, and ended with 15 by the final buzzer.
“Kiki got us started with it all,” O’Regan said. “What I worry about heading into tournament time is hitting cold rims, but we were making them today.”
In the final quarter, the Dukes took advantage of the clock as time went down. Northeastern grew physical, but it was no help as JMU didn’t let up. Four players reached the 10+ point marker, McDaniel and Jefferson earned over 20 each. The Dukes walked off the court victorious in a commanding 81-64 fashion.
“It was good for this game because we got our win,” Jefferson said. “But we have to brush it off and either do it again tomorrow or do what we have to do to win again tomorrow.”
JMU will take on the winner of Drexel vs Elon at the Schar Center for the semifinals on Friday. Tip off is scheduled for 2 p.m.
