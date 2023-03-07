After being crowned the Sun Belt Championships for the first time in program history, the JMU women’s basketball team had a new piece of hardware joining them on the plane and bus rides home.
But the Dukes weren’t planning on going home quietly. Instead, JMU Athletics organized a welcome home party at Alumni Plaza outside the Atlantic Union Bank Center on Tuesday night.
So in the windy, 36-degree weather, a group of roughly 40 fans all gathered together to share their excitement for the Dukes after they got off the bus.
“I don’t think you can put that into words,” JMU head coach Sean O’Regan said. “It’s just tremendous, but that’s what this place is.”
There was one small wrinkle: The Dukes ended up getting delayed an hour, arriving at just past 10 p.m. But that didn’t stop the JMU Pep Band, some of JMU’s volleyball team, a few JMU men’s basketball players and other fans from coming out.
“That's what makes this place so great, is the people, the support, the community,” O’Regan said. “I mean, there's people working. So, it makes it special and it makes it more meaningful for the players.”
“Start Wearing Purple,” the JMU Fight Song and “All I Do is Win” blared as the Lady Dukes were all smiles and soaking it all in — dancing, hugging friends and taking photos and videos. Eventually, as the music started to fade, O’Regan took the microphone for a fleeting moment.
“There was a lot of sacrifice and a lot of togetherness to get this done,” he said to the crowd. “But for real, it took all of us. And we’re not done.”
Though the welcome party was short, it celebrated JMU Athletics’ second-ever Sun Belt Championship and first women’s basketball conference title in seven years.
And the Dukes just couldn’t stop smiling.
“They have a short window,” O’Regan said, “and I want them to have as many of these experiences [as] they can, because I think it becomes unforgettable for them.”