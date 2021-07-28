The JMU women’s basketball schedule was released Wednesday. The Dukes open with four games at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. JMU plays U. Va in its season opener Nov. 9, followed by Maryland on Nov. 14, Villanova on Dec. 9, and West Virginia on Dec. 12.
The Dukes’ first CAA game is at Delaware on New Year’s Eve followed by their first game of 2022 on Jan. 2 at Drexel. The Dukes return home Jan. 7 to face William & Mary, followed by Elon on Jan. 9. JMU starts its longest road series of the season Jan. 16 at Towson, then faces UNCW on Jan. 21 and the College of Charleston on Jan. 23.
JMU faces Hofstra on Jan. 26 and Northeastern on Jan. 30 in its next two games. The Dukes face Elon and William & Mary again on Feb. 4 and Feb. 6, respectively—this time on the road. Feb. 13 against Towson kicks off a three-game home stretch for JMU, followed by games versus the College of Charleston on Feb. 18 and UNCW on Feb. 20.
JMU’s last two road games of the regular season take place at Northeastern on Feb. 25 and at Hofstra on Feb. 27. The Dukes close out the season at home against Drexel on Mar. 3 and against Delaware on Mar. 5. The CAA tournament is scheduled for Mar. 9-12.
