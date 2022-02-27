JMU women’s basketball traveled to Hofstra for its final road game of the season. The Dukes and Pride played a tight game that featured 26 lead changes, and neither side led by more than nine points. Ultimately, JMU (13-14, 9-7 CAA) won 68-63.
Hofstra started quickly, hopping out to a 13-4 lead. The Dukes battled back, going on a 10-4 run to make it a three-point game at the end of the first quarter. The teams traded leads for much of the second frame. JMU senior guard Jaylin Carodine scored 11 points in the first half for the Dukes, and redshirt senior forward Jaylen Hines led the Pride with 15 points. JMU led 33-31 at the break.
The start of the second half was a defensive battle, with only one made basket in the first six minutes of action. The Pride went on a run in the final four minutes of the third quarter and entered the fourth leading by seven.
The final quarter belonged to JMU junior guard Kiki Jefferson. She scored 14 points and made a jumper to give the Dukes the lead for good. Jefferson sank four free throws in the final 15 seconds to put the game on ice.
Jefferson paced JMU with 23 points, and Carodine pulled in a game-high 12 rebounds. Hines led the Pride with 22 points.
The Dukes return home for a battle with CAA-leading Drexel on Thursday at 7 p.m. Hofstra (6-18, 3-13 CAA) goes on the road to face the College of Charleston the same day and time.
