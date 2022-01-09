JMU women’s basketball defeated Elon 59-57 in a back-and-forth game. The win moves the Dukes to 6-7 (2-0 CAA) and 5-3 at home.
JMU head coach Sean O’Regan explained the close score by saying the Dukes did “just enough to win.”
“That’s kind of how we played the whole game,” JMU head coach Sean O’Regan said. “I didn’t think we played as hard as we could [or] as smart as we could for the whole game.”
The game was close throughout, with neither team gaining a double-digit lead at any point. Kiki Jefferson, a JMU junior guard, said the team wasn’t underestimating Elon’s ability.
“We know Elon’s not a team to let up,” Jefferson said. “They don’t take possession off, and they’re gritty on the ball. We knew we had to fight every possession and every minute of the game.”
JMU sophomore forward Annalicia Goodman picked up right where she was after her double-double Friday against William & Mary, scoring the Dukes’ first two points.
“I’ve never seen anybody develop more than Anna,” Jefferson said. “From not getting as much playing time last year to playing 40 minutes [and] to just never taking a play off — she’s just amazing.”
It was a back-and-forth game early, with five lead changes in the first quarter. JMU led by four at the end of the quarter. Elon senior center Evonna McGill was three-for-three with six points. The Dukes struggled with turnovers early, allowing five within the first seven minutes.
The Dukes tried to pull away early in the second. Points from Jefferson and redshirt senior guard Brianna Tinsley gave the Dukes an 8-point lead — the largest of the game. JMU went over five minutes without a field goal until Goodman scored a layup with 2:25 remaining in the half.
JMU led at halftime 33-28, with Jefferson scoring six points in the second — four of which were free throws. The Dukes shot 48% from the field in the first half and 6-for-8 on free throws in the first half.
Elon senior guard Kayla Liles scored a 3-pointer — the first points of the third quarter. JMU’s first field goal of the third came with 5:06 remaining on a layup by Jefferson.
A jumper by Perpignan gave the Phoenix their first lead since the first quarter. Jefferson and Goodman put up baskets in the last 90 seconds of the quarter to give the Dukes a one-point lead.
Jefferson gave the Dukes their first basket of the fourth. Elon regained the lead with 7:20 remaining following scores from Mcgill and Perpignan. A 3-pointer from Neff with 6:49 left put JMU back in control. Another 3-pointer from Neff with 2:58 to go gave JMU a four-point edge — its largest lead of the quarter.
The Dukes were up by three with two minutes remaining, trading baskets with Elon throughout. Despite the pressure, baskets from Neff and Jefferson kept the Phoenix at a distance. With 14 seconds remaining, Jefferson made one of two free throws, increasing the Dukes’ lead to four.
Elon wouldn’t go down. A 3-pointer from Liles put the Phoenix within one with eight seconds remaining. After taking an intentional foul, the Dukes had possession with four seconds left. Jefferson netted two free throws to put the Dukes back up by three.
Perpignan was fouled with 1.3 remaining and went to the line to shoot three but only made one. The Dukes held on to win 59-57.
Jefferson had 22 points and nine rebounds. Goodman had her second straight double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Neff scored 10 points and three rebounds.
Goodman said being taller than most of the Tribes’ players played a role in her double-double. Compared to William & Mary, she said, Elon was a better rebounding team, but her teammates helped her score baskets.
“Today was more challenging because they matched up very well with me,” Goodman said. “My teammates got me the ball, so I think that was the biggest thing for me [of] how I get my points.”
McGill led Elon in scoring with 19 points, followed by Perpignan with 16. JMU shot 40% from the field to Elon’s 37.5%, and the Dukes had 45 rebounds to the Phoenix’s 25.
After two games at home, the Dukes are set to go on a four-game road stretch: Towson on Jan. 16, Delaware on Jan. 18, UNCW on Jan. 21 and College of Charleston on Jan. 23. Elon returns home for two games: College of Charleston on Jan. 14 and UNCW on Jan. 16.
