Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, mainly for elevations above 1500 feet. * WHERE...Higher elevations in Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page and Warren Counties, including the central and northern Virginia Blue Ridge Mountains. * WHEN...From noon to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. A few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&