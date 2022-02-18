The tale of two halves gobbled up JMU women’s basketball as the Dukes dropped another game, losing to the College of Charleston 71-69.
“Fatigue beat a lot of us today,” JMU head coach Sean O’Regan said. “That’s not an excuse, it’s what happened. We gave into fatigue today.”
The College of Charleston played a full-court press to start off the game. No Cougar let junior guard Kiki Jefferson near the ball, and they jumped out to an early 5-0 lead.
It took a few minutes for the Dukes to adjust, but once they did, they were off to the races. The Cougars struggled to contain senior guard Madison Green and senior forward Jaylin Carodine as they kept JMU close in the early minutes of the game.
It wasn’t until sophomore guard Jamia Hazell scored a go-ahead basket, however, before JMU controlled the game. The Dukes consistently made 3-pointers and worked their offensive system, but O’Regan said he could still feel the tension in the air.
“I was a little bit more on guard,” O’Regan said, “but it was really hard to snap back with the required intensity down the stretch.”
The College of Charleston still scored, but the Dukes’ aggression kept the double-digit lead. And despite scoring from multiple players, Jefferson couldn’t get her shots to fall for the majority of the first half.
As the first half ended, the Cougars grew increasingly frustrated with their shooting woes. JMU held the CoC to nearly four minutes of scoring droughts before halftime, leading 39-23.
“I’m at halftime [thinking], this is about to be a dogfight,” O’Regan said. “Even with making six 3’s … in my mind, they were coming for us.”
JMU’s lead expanded to 20 points at the start of the third quarter, with Jefferson finding 6 points and climbing. It was as big of a lead as JMU would get, however, as the CoC resorted back to its press — and it worked.
The unsuspecting Dukes were forced to make quick decisions, resulting in sloppy offense. JMU couldn’t connect passes as the Cougars double- and even triple-teamed Green, Jefferson and sophomore forward Annalicia Goodman.
“We’ve just got to stop taking plays off,” Jefferson said. “Stick to the scouting report and just be ready for everything.”
The Cougars in turn whittled away the 20-point lead to single digits as the fourth quarter ensued. The scoring droughts that once plagued the CoC now turned to JMU, with the Dukes shooting 1-for-9 in the final minutes.
Getting its first lead since the opening minutes, junior guard Jenna Annecchiarico scored 7 unanswered points, which put the pressure on the Dukes with seconds remaining. After back-to-back fouls, the Cougars sealed the game despite a final 3-pointer from Green.
“We had to take care of the ball more,” Carodine said. “We needed to take care of the passes and be more aggressive.”
JMU falls to 11-13 (7-6 CAA), while the CoC improves to 14-10 (6-7 CAA). Jefferson led the Dukes with 20 points and five rebounds, followed by Carodine with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Annecchiarico led the game with 23 points and five rebounds, and senior guard Latrice Perkins contributed 17 points and four rebounds.
The Dukes host UNCW on Feb. 20 at the Atlantic Union Bank Center at 2 p.m., and the Cougars head to Towson to take on the Tigers at the same time.
“We can’t play basketball thinking about what they’re going to do,” Jefferson said. “It’s about what you can do.”
