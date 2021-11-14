JMU women’s basketball came into its second game of the season against No. 4 Maryland with high expectations. Unfortunately for the Dukes, this game didn’t go how they expected. JMU was outmatched by the Terrapins, ultimately falling 81-45.
JMU came out slow to start the first quarter, quickly allowing Maryland to jump out to a 15-6 lead. Maryland stifled the Dukes’ offense early with a well-executed 3-2 matchup zone. Maryland’s start was fueled by 10 early points from junior guard Ashley Owusu, as well as a string of four 3-pointers in the first quarter.
“I don't think we came out like we should have,” junior guard Kiki Jefferson said. “Going into every game, we gotta come out with the mentality that it's a new game, it's a new day and feed off each other.”
JMU garnered momentum to close the first quarter. The Dukes broke down Maryland’s zone at the end of the first, leading to back-to-back layups from sophomore forward Annalicia Goodman. However, Maryland’s strong start led to a commanding 29-10 lead to end the first quarter.
The Dukes brought more energy throughout the second quarter. JMU allowed Maryland to get four early points, but the Dukes bounced back with their own 7-2 run. JMU stepped up on the defensive end as well, forcing three Maryland turnovers as well as blocking three of the Terps’ shots. JMU sophomore guard Jamiah Hazell turned in a strong second quarter, notching five points along with a block. The Dukes couldn't trim the deficit much, though — Maryland maintained a 46-23 lead at halftime.
JMU had a hot start to the third quarter. Junior guard Kiki Jefferson dropped six early points to trim the deficit, but the Dukes couldn't get anything going on the defensive end — the Terps created open shots on almost every possession. Maryland graduate guard Chloe Bibby put forth a strong third quarter, finishing with 11 points and three rebounds. Another strong quarter from the Terps amounted to a 68-36 lead heading into the final quarter.
The fourth quarter was much of the same. Maryland dominated the offensive boards and forced a plethora of JMU turnovers. The difference in the game came in Maryland’s ability to capitalize off turnovers and second-chance points. The Terps notched 25 points off turnovers and added another 18 second-chance points.
The Dukes simply couldn't handle the Terps’ zone defense, going 1-for-18 on 3-pointers. Jefferson finished with 16 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists. Maryland, however, flourished against JMU’s defense, having four players finish in double figures. Bibby led the team with 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting.
“We're gonna keep working on it in practice, keep getting better,” Hazell said. “This was a big challenge for us to see where we are at, but I know we're gonna be good and have the opportunity to improve.”
JMU falls to 1-1 and looks to bounce back Thursday on the road against Liberty. Maryland will look to improve to 4-0 when they face Mount Saint Mary’s at home Nov. 16.
