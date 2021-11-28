In its first of three road games, JMU women’s basketball traveled north to Buffalo but struggled in the second half and fell 62-45. The Dukes now sit at 3-3, and the Bulls improve to 3-2.
Buffalo had the early momentum, but JMU held its ground to lead 26-19 by halftime. Junior guard Kiki Jefferson and sophomore guard Jamia Hazell led the Dukes in points — 13 and 10 respectively — and senior guard Jaylin Carodine continued her dominance on the boards as she did against North Carolina Central, finishing the game with nine rebounds.
Once the second half began, the Bulls regained their momentum. Buffalo sophomore guard Dyashia Fair exploded offensively, scoring 18 points to propel the Bulls into the lead. Fair’s 26 points led both teams, with Jefferson behind her.
The Dukes struggled to score both from the paint and at the free-throw line — 31% and 33%, respectively — with the Bulls going 38% and 76% in the same categories. JMU saw some success shooting from the 3-point line, going 56% compared to Buffalo’s 22%. Regardless, the Dukes couldn’t control the Bulls comeback and fell by 17.
JMU travels to George Washington for its next game Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. Buffalo hosts Niagara on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more basketball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.