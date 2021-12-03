JMU women’s basketball traveled to Washington, D.C., on Thursday to face George Washington (GW). In a tightly contested outing, the Dukes fell to the Colonials 54-50.
GW opened the first quarter, scoring a 3-pointer from graduate guard Kyara Frames. The Dukes and Colonials traded points, with GW clinging to a one-point lead for most of the first quarter.
With 6:00 left in the first quarter, JMU began to find its rhythm; a jump shot from junior guard Kiki Jefferson, a layup from sophomore forward Claire Neff and a jump shot from sophomore guard Jamia Hazell put the Dukes ahead 12-5. The Colonials answered with five unanswered points to retake the lead 12-10, and they held a 16-15 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
JMU struggled offensively in the second quarter, shooting 4-for-15 from the field, 0-for-4 on 3-point attempts and 0-for-2 from the free-throw line. The Colonials held the Dukes to only eight second-quarter points and took a 28-23 lead into halftime.
Out of halftime, shots fell for the Dukes as they went on a 7-0 run. GW immediately answered with a 7-0 run of its own to retake the lead. GW made four free throws in the final 1:04 of the quarter to extend their lead to 44-37.
Jefferson continued to lead the JMU offense, scoring four unanswered points to begin the fourth quarter. After both teams traded points, the Dukes found themselves trailing 52-47. Senior guard Madison Green hit a 3-pointer with 1:28 left to make it 52-50. The Colonials won 54-50 after sophomore guard Aurea Gingras converted both free throws.
Jefferson led the Dukes’ scoring with 20 points on 14 field-goal attempts. JMU sophomore forward Annalica Goodman scored 10 points and shot 50% from the field. Green had a team-high three steals.
GW scoring was led by junior guard Nya Lok who scored 15 points. Redshirt junior forward Mayowa Taiwo controlled the glass for the Colonials and came away with eight rebounds.
With their second consecutive loss, the Dukes fell to 3-4, while GW improved to 5-3. JMU hits the road Sunday to take on North Carolina at 2 p.m.
