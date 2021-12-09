It’s been two weeks since JMU women’s basketball has played in front of a home crowd. After dropping three road games against Buffalo, George Washington and North Carolina, the Dukes looked to shift momentum in their favor Thursday night as they welcomed Villanova.
Despite a strong offensive performance from junior guard Kiki Jefferson, the Dukes’ defense couldn’t box out the Wildcats. Villanova served JMU its fourth consecutive loss with a 76-67 victory.
“I’m frustrated,” JMU head coach Sean O’Regan said. “We’re not playing to the level we need to play — it disappoints me.”
Villanova got on the board first with two free throws from junior forward Maddy Siegrist, but sophomore guard Jamia Hazell was quick to answer with her own basket. Five minutes into the game, Villanova was 3-for-5 on 3-pointers, while JMU had yet to attempt any shots outside the arc.
“If we just stay in the gym … and be able to practice our shots, we’ll be more comfortable,” Jefferson said.
With three minutes left in the first, JMU redshirt senior guard Brianna Tinsley drained the first 3-pointer of the game, but Villanova had a 22-15 lead. The Wildcats outshot the Dukes 50% versus 42.9% inside the paint and 57.1% versus 33.3% at the arc.
Jefferson and Hazell combined for 12 points in the second quarter, but it was free throws that kept JMU in the game — five players combined for 83.3% on free throws, totaling 10 points. The Dukes continued to struggle with 3-pointers, going 0-for-3 and entering halftime 1-for-6.
“We’re getting better every game,” Jefferson said.
Jefferson helped the Dukes come out strong to start the second half, going 3-for-3 inside the paint. JMU came within five and held Villanova to a 3:30 scoring drought as the clock ticked down in the third quarter.
The momentum seemed to shift. The crowd and JMU’s bench ignited as everyone watched to see what would happen, but the Wildcats shut down the Dukes’ run with a 3:32 scoring drought to close the third.
“They just couldn’t get it going,” O’Regan said. “We can’t throw in a couple three’s, you know? We’re still faltering in that, so I’m working on it.”
JMU continued fighting for a comeback in the fourth. The Dukes went on a 9-0 scoring run — sophomore forward Claire Neff scored five straight points — while holding Villanova scoreless at the same time.
“When we put the emphasis on offensive rebounding — whether it’s in a timeout or at the beginning of the quarter — and then we go and do it [and] put it into action,” Neff said, “we’re unstoppable as a team.”
With time running out, both teams started playing more aggressive basketball. Fouls were called on both sides, and some were met with unhappy reactions from the players.
“That’s on us,” Jefferson said. “We … just have to play our game and stop looking for the whistle.”
Neff scored nine points for the Dukes in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough. Villanova held onto its lead and took the game, 76-67. JMU came close to leveling the scoreboard multiple times throughout the game. However, any time the Dukes came close, the Wildcats would answer with a 3-pointer to widen the gap.
“I think we had to show up more on the defensive end,” Neff said. “We had runs on defense just as we did on offense … but we gotta keep up that energy and intensity the whole game.”
Senior guard Jaylyn Carodine led the Dukes in rebounds with 15, tying her season and career high. O’Regan said her athleticism and physicality on the glass contributes a lot to the team and helped her become a good leader.
“She’s unstoppable on the boards,” Jefferson said. “Try and stop her … because you really can’t.”
Maddy Siegrist dominated the scoreboard for the Wildcats, scoring a double-double with 36 points and 17 rebounds. For JMU, Jefferson led the team with 25 points and nine rebounds.
“Maddy Siegrist is extremely talented,” O’Regan said. “She deserves the national credit she’s gonna get this year.”
JMU falls to 3-6, prolonging its losing streak to four games. Villanova improves to 4-5 (0-2 Big East). The Dukes stay home to host West Virginia on Sunday at 2 p.m., and the Wildcats return to Finneran Pavilion to play Oregon State University on Sunday at 1 p.m.
