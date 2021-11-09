The JMU women’s basketball team opened the season with a bang Tuesday. In the first game of the season, at the Atlantic Union Bank Center (AUBC), JMU gave the arena something to cheer about with an 84-69 victory over the U. Va, led by Junior guard Kiki Jefferson’s 31 points.
Jefferson said the revamped crowd at the AUBC had an outsized impact on the team.
“We definitely feed off them, we miss them a lot,” Jefferson said. “Just looking to the crowd and hearing them on runs and anything, we needed them.”
JMU came out strong in the first quarter, getting off to a quick start in a physical affair. The Dukes took an early 7-2 lead, capitalizing off of U. Va.’s fouls by knocking down free throws. JMU went 5-7 from the line to start the first — a margin that granted the Dukes a slim lead over the Cavaliers, which started off 1-4 on their free throws.
JMU played well defensively, forcing six turnovers and scoring seven points in response to turnovers. U. Va. scored two points after receiving the extra possessions via four turnovers. This margin marked the difference at the end of the first quarter, with JMU leading 22-17.
The Dukes extended their lead to 29-23 after a fast-paced second quarter, but U. Va responded with a 5-0 run that left JMU committing back-to-back fouls — Jefferson continued her dominant showing to end the scoring run. The two teams traded baskets for much of the remainder of the quarter, but the Dukes maintained their slim lead.
The half ended in a bang: Sophomore guard Jamia Hazell hit a three with five seconds left, only to be answered by a half-court heave from junior forward Camryn Taylor. The half ended with a 44-38 JMU lead.
The referees continued to call a tight game, which earned them roars of disapproval from the fans and looks of shock from players. JMU embraced this style of play, scoring 21 points from the line and shooting 72% compared to U. Va.’s 57% from the free-throw line. Since many of the Dukes’ points came from the line or isolation baskets, JMU didn’t record an assist in the first half. Jefferson continued to bring energy and score for JMU, finishing the half with fourteen points to lead all scorers.
Sophomore forward Claire Neff provided a huge spark for the Dukes off the bench to start the second half, scoring a lay-up and two threes in three-straight possessions to stretch the lead to 10. Combined with a basket by Jefferson that forced U. Va to call a timeout, JMU went on a 14-2 run and shot 5-5 from the field following Neff’s entrance into the game.
Despite U. Va.’s timeout, JMU continued its run and held the Cavaliers scoreless for over two minutes. The Dukes built off their run with consistent physical play throughout the quarter to extend their lead to 21.
Fouls continued to swing back-and-forth in waves, and JMU started the quarter with five fouls to U. Va’s zero, but Virginia quickly picked up four fouls in three possessions. Jefferson said the key to maintaining composure was keeping their poise and sticking to what they know.
“We understand that they’re going to go on runs and that not everything is going to go our way, but we just got to keep doing what we’re doing and playing JMU basketball,” Jefferson said.
U. Va. wasn’t done after the third quarter — the Cavaliers came out in the fourth on a 9-0 run, as JMU committed seven fouls and was held scoreless for 2:31. U. Va. built off its early run to continue to cut into the Duke’s lead, keeping it at 11 with under three minutes to play. Neff hit a three to extend the lead to 14, and JMU didn’t look back as Jefferson continued to pour in the points on a night she finished with 31 — JMU prevailed 84-69.
Head coach Sean O’Regan said he was satisfied with the win and the AUBC’s environment.
“That atmosphere was awesome, outstanding, fantastic — you name the way to describe it,” O’Regan said. “That was off the charts for me and a difference-maker, and I hope and I pray that people come back and that it grows because that’s the idea.”
JMU improves to 1-0 and looks to carry the momentum from the win back in the AUBC on Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. against No. 4 Maryland. U. Va. returns home for its home opener on the same date at 1 p.m. against USC.
Sophomore Guard Jamia Hazell described how the team is looking ahead to their matchup with Maryland, “It’s a great opportunity, but any team can be beaten. We know how to play basketball, they’re a really, really talented team, but any team can be beaten”.
