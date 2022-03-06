It was Senior Night at the Atlantic Bank Union Center (AUBC), and JMU celebrated its graduating players' final game in purple and gold with a victory. Senior guard Jaylin Carodine was a dominant presence in the paint in her final game for JMU, leading all players with 17 rebounds as JMU won 78-62.
“It was Senior Night, so we were playing for a different motivation,” Carodine said. “Our energy was there, effort, defense — everything was there, and we pulled out the win.”
A key matchup for the contest was JMU junior guard Kiki Jefferson versus Delaware senior guard/forward Jasmine Dickey, who both entered the game leading their teams in scoring, with Jefferson averaging 18.8 points per game (PPG) compared to Dickey’s 25 PPG.
“I think a lot of people get nervous when they’re guarding the other team’s best player,” Jefferson said. “The team just keeps me confident — if [O‘Regan] is going to put me on that matchup, he knows I can guard her … This is what my team needs, I’m gonna help.”
The Blue Hens began the game with a 6-2 lead. However, the Dukes answered with an 8-0 run to take a 10-6 lead 4:33 minutes into the first. After missed baskets and turnovers from Delaware, JMU head coach Sean O’Regan signaled for the team to push the pace. Delaware employed a three-player press that O’Regan hoped could be avoided with a quick tempo, he said.
“Letting them get set doesn’t help us at all,” O’Regan said. “I thought we got them on their heels a little bit when we played with tempo, even when it's not a fast break — just get into it faster.”
Delaware reclaimed the lead for a short time with a 6-0 run of its own. JMU answered back with a 10-0 run to close the first quarter behind timely jump shooting. Sophomore forward Steph Ouderkirk hit a pair of shots, which were followed by a mid-range shot from Carodine in the final seconds of the first to propel the Dukes to a 20-12 lead they didn’t relinquish.
There were no points scored for the first 2:39 in the second quarter. The Dukes forced a shot-clock violation that brought both the bench and AUBC to their feet.
“We knew we had to win on the glass and the defensive end to win this game,” Carodine said. “And that’s what we did — it was just a battle.”
Jefferson did her part defensively, holding Dickey to 1-for-8 from the field to begin the game. Dickey shot better as the game progressed; she led all scorers with 21 points on 30 shots, with Jefferson close behind with 20 points. Despite Dickey’s scoring, the Dukes went into the locker room leading 36-27.
Defense continued to lead the way for the Dukes, as they held Delaware to just two points in the first 7:52 of the second half. Delaware committed multiple offensive fouls in the quarter as the Dukes prevented easy shots. Despite poor shooting in the quarter, defense propelled JMU to a 10-0 run.
Sophomore guard Jamia Hazell scored nine points in the quarter, knocking down shots off the dribble in the lane. The Blue Hens’ deficit ballooned to 22 points in the third quarter, capped off by a Jefferson buzzer beater. Jefferson recovered the long rebound off a miss and scored a 3-pointer as time expired.
Hazell said her 15-point performance to finish the season held personal importance for her.
“I’ve been struggling, all throughout conference [play], ups and downs,” Hazell said. “But I think it was more of a mental thing for me … This game I was just like, ‘If I miss a shot, I miss a shot.’ Kiki told me before the game, ‘When you get in there, just do you, we know you can do it.’”
The Blue Hens cut into the Dukes’ lead to 13 in the fourth, chipping away as they forced JMU turnovers and tough shots. While the atmosphere in AUBC became more tense, Delaware never came within striking distance, as free throws from Jefferson and senior guard Madison Green helped seal the game and give JMU a 78-62 victory in their season finale.
Seniors Carodine, Green and guard Brianna Tinsely all exited the game in the final minute and received standing ovations from the fans as they finished their athletic careers at JMU with a resounding win.
JMU finishes the 2021-22 season 14-15 (10-8 CAA). Delaware falls to 22-6 (15-3 CAA) and will look to bounce back in the CAA conference tournament beginning March 10. JMU is unable to compete in the CAA tournament this season, ending its season.
“I’m proud we get to walk away and end our season with a win I would imagine,” O’Regan said. “I’m expecting no postseason, so that’s the way we approached this. [It was a] championship game for us.”
