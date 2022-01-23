jaylin pic

Jaylin Carodine reaches up for the hoop against West Virginia.

 Breeze file photo

JMU women’s basketball traveled to Charleston, South Carolina, to take on the College of Charleston in the final game of its road trip. The Dukes won 64-55 and improved to 8-9 (4-2 CAA) while the Cougars fell to 10-7 (2-4 CAA).

Senior guard Jaylin Carodine opened the scoring with a 2-pointer and a free throw early in the first quarter. Senior guard Brianna Tinsley added a jumper to give JMU a 5-0 lead. Both teams hit a dry spell until the 6:50 mark when Charleston got on the scoreboard with a basket. 

Despite forcing a few turnovers, the Dukes struggled to make shots. Sophomore forward Annalicia Goodman ended the JMU scoring drought with a layup. The Cougars clawed back with a pair of threes and a layup, but the Dukes held onto a 14-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

JMU struggled early in the second quarter, failing to convert a basket until sophomore guard Jamia Hazell made two free throws at the 6:51 mark. The CoC kept the scoring close with four minutes remaining in the half when Carodine and Hazell combined for six points, giving the Dukes a 24-20 lead.

JMU dominated in the third quarter. The Dukes opened the quarter with an 8-0 run, holding the Cougars scoreless over five minutes. JMU outscored Charleston 17-9 in the third quarter and took a 41-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars’ offense began to click in the fourth quarter as they outscored the Dukes 26-23. JMU ultimately held on to win 64-55.

Carodine finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds, earning her first double-double of the season. Junior guard Kiki Jefferson finished with 14 points and two blocks.

The Dukes return to Harrisonburg to take on Hofstra on Friday at 7 p.m. CoC plays Northeastern on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

