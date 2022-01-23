JMU women’s basketball traveled to Charleston, South Carolina, to take on the College of Charleston in the final game of its road trip. The Dukes won 64-55 and improved to 8-9 (4-2 CAA) while the Cougars fell to 10-7 (2-4 CAA).
Senior guard Jaylin Carodine opened the scoring with a 2-pointer and a free throw early in the first quarter. Senior guard Brianna Tinsley added a jumper to give JMU a 5-0 lead. Both teams hit a dry spell until the 6:50 mark when Charleston got on the scoreboard with a basket.
Despite forcing a few turnovers, the Dukes struggled to make shots. Sophomore forward Annalicia Goodman ended the JMU scoring drought with a layup. The Cougars clawed back with a pair of threes and a layup, but the Dukes held onto a 14-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
JMU struggled early in the second quarter, failing to convert a basket until sophomore guard Jamia Hazell made two free throws at the 6:51 mark. The CoC kept the scoring close with four minutes remaining in the half when Carodine and Hazell combined for six points, giving the Dukes a 24-20 lead.
JMU dominated in the third quarter. The Dukes opened the quarter with an 8-0 run, holding the Cougars scoreless over five minutes. JMU outscored Charleston 17-9 in the third quarter and took a 41-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cougars’ offense began to click in the fourth quarter as they outscored the Dukes 26-23. JMU ultimately held on to win 64-55.
Carodine finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds, earning her first double-double of the season. Junior guard Kiki Jefferson finished with 14 points and two blocks.
The Dukes return to Harrisonburg to take on Hofstra on Friday at 7 p.m. CoC plays Northeastern on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more women’s basketball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.