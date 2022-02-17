JMU women's basketball traveled to the City of Brotherly Love on Wednesday for a CAA showdown against Drexel. In what was a hard-fought battle, the Dukes dropped their second straight game 64-61.
On just its first possession, JMU missed three straight shots. Halfway through the first quarter, JMU led 6-5 behind junior guard Kiki Jefferson’s four points. In the second half of quarter one, the scoring picked up as graduate forward Tessa Brugler dropped six straight points for the Dragons to tie the game at 16. JMU would take an 18-16 lead into the second quarter.
There wasn’t a single point scored until the 7:05 mark of the second when sophomore forward Annalicia Goodman dropped in two for JMU. The Dukes took a 31-20 lead with 2:16 left in the half. Drexel then closed out the half with eight straight points, fueled by four quick points from senior guard Keishana Washington. JMU held a 31-28 lead at halftime.
Jumping out to a quick 8-0 run, the Dukes saw a 39-28 lead with 7:49 remaining in quarter three. The Dragons then responded with a 13-5 run. Drexel fifth-year guard Hannah Nihill hit two 3’s to trim JMU’s lead to four. Jefferson added another four points to maintain a 52-47 lead heading into the final quarter.
Both teams traded buckets for the first seven-plus minutes of the fourth. JMU senior guard Madison Green added three more points to her previous 14 to help the Dukes gain a 61-60 lead with 2:47 remaining; over the previous 2:47 of regulation, there were only four points scored. All of those points were scored by Drexel: senior guard Keishana Washington’s 3-pointer with 1:00 left was the dagger in JMU’s heart.
JMU falls to 11-12, while Drexel improves to 20-3. JMU will next face the College of Charleston at home Friday at noon. Drexel will travel to Delaware on Sunday for a 1 p.m. tipoff.
