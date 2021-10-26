JMU competed in the ITA Super Regionals at Boar’s Head Resort in Charlottesville, Virginia . After redshirt junior Daria Afanasyeva and redshirt junior Kylie Moulin progressed through ITA regionals at Liberty University, they advanced to the ITA Super Regionals.
In order to reach this stage, Moulin had to win a pair of singles matches in order to advance to the ITA Super Regionals singles extra draw. In her round of 64 match, she fended off CAA opponent, William & Mary junior Elisa van Meeteren, 6-4, 6-4.
In the round of 32, Moulin faced Old Dominion sophomore Shahar Biran, who she topped 6-4, 6-3. Despite bowing out in the round of 16 to West Virginia freshman Kendall Kovic 6-4, 7-5, she qualified for the singles’ extra draw. Afanasyeva qualified for the ITA Super Regionals main singles draw by receiving an automatic qualifier berth.
Placed in the round of 16 to start, the team of Afanasyeva and Moulin needed to win two matches to advance to the main doubles draw at the ITA Super Regionals. They first defeated William & Mary’s team of freshmen Hedda Gurholt and Ine Stagne 6-4. Against Virginia Tech’s team of sophomore Katie Andreini and junior Annie Clark, they won 6-1.
In the singles main draw, Afanasyeva won her first-round match over Navy freshman Emily Tannebaum 6-1, 6-1. She then drew U. Va. junior Natalie Subhash, the top seed and fell 6-4, 6-0. In the singles extra draw, Moulin dropped her consolation match to redshirt sophomore Ting-Pei Chang 6-3, 6-2.
The pair also qualified for the doubles at the ITA Super Regionals. In their first round match, ODU’s team of sophomore Tatsiana Sasnouskaya and senior Yulia Starodubtseva 8-4. This rounded out the Dukes’ weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.
JMU concludes the fall season at UNC-Wilmington Nov. 5-7 at the Seahawk Ocean Classic.
