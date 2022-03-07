JMU women’s tennis came away with two wins through the weekend versus Marshall and Michigan State. With the victories, the Dukes moved to 6-7 — winning four of their last six.
JMU defeats Marshall 5-2
In their first of two matches at Marshall’s courts, the Dukes got past the Thundering Herd despite losing the doubles point. Marshall senior Madi Ballow and junior Jutte van Hansewyck first beat JMU redshirt juniors Daria Afanasyeva and Kylie Moulin 6-2. Marshall clinched the doubles point after Marshall freshmen Emma Vanderheyden and Sophia Hurrion defeated JMU senior Michelle Los Arcos and redshirt junior Daniela Voloh 6-2.
Moulin got the Dukes started in singles after getting the best of Badlow in singles 6-1, 6-0. Voloh gave the Dukes the lead after winning straight sets against freshman Aisling McGrane 6-0, 6-4. Senior Amanda Nord made it 3-1 JMU with her own straight sets victory against sophomore Gabrielle Clairotte 6-1, 7-5.
Vanderheyden brought the Thundering Herd within one after defeating senior Natalia Nikolopoulou 6-4, 6-3, but freshman Hope Moulin clinched the win for JMU after topping Hurrion 6-4, 6-3. Afanasyeva rounded out the match with a win over van Hansewyck 6-4, 6-2.
Dukes oust the Spartans
Just like the match against Marshall, the Dukes lost two out of three courts in doubles. Sophomore Ayshe Can and senior Nicole Stephens beat Afanasyeva and Moulin 6-2. Los Arcos and Voloh got the lone doubles win of the weekend against graduate Mary Lewis and senior Maja Pietrowicz 6-3. The Spartans took the decisive court in a tiebreaker with freshman Charlotte Gisclon and junior Dagmar Zdrubeck, holding off Nikolopoulou and Nord 7-6(4).
Moulin improved her record to 17-4 this season with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Pietrowicz. Nikolopoulou got her first win of the weekend 6-3, 6-2 against Lewis. Voloh put the Dukes one point away with her 6-2, 6-2 win over Can. Nord clinched the second win in as many days for JMU with her 7-5, 7-6(5) victory against Gisclon. The other singles matches went unfinished.
After handing the Spartans their second loss of the season, JMU returns home March 12 for a match with George Washington starting at 1 p.m.
