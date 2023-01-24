JMU women’s tennis picked up its first victory of 2023 in a 7-0 sweep versus George Washington at home. The Dukes didn’t drop a set in the win.
Doubles began with a pair of 6-1 victories from the teams of redshirt senior Daria Afanasyeva and freshman Reka Matko, which defeated Colonials’ juniors Charlotte Bell and Lindsay Thompson, and freshman Daria Munteanu and redshirt senior Daniela Voloh, which downed GW senior Sarah Bodewes and sophomore Alejandra Ramirez.
JMU sophomore Ines Oliveria secured a singles victory as she topped Thompson, 6-1, 6-3. Redshirt senior Kylie Moulin grabbed her first singles win of the season, 6-2, 6-1 against junior Stella Wiesemann.
Afanasyeva clinched the team win with her 6-4, 6-2 victory against junior Gabriela Giraldo. Matko rounded out the afternoon and the sweep for the Dukes with her win against Bell, 6-2, 6-0.
The Dukes stay at home for their next matchup Jan. 29 against Richmond at 1 p.m.