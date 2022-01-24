JMU women’s tennis picked up its first victory of the season in a 7-0 win over Georgetown. The Dukes won all courts except one in straight sets.
The team of senior Michelle Los Arcos and redshirt junior Daniela Voloh began the day for the Dukes with a 6-1 win over Georgetown freshman McHaley Ho and junior Agata Mikos. JMU clinched the doubles point after senior Amanda Nord and redshirt junior Natalia Nikolopoulou defeated Georgetown sophomores Morgan Coburn and Avantika Willy 6-2.
In the singles matches, redshirt junior Kylie Moulin started off the singles sweep with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Ho. Nikolopoulou put the Dukes up 3-0 with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Georgetown junior Chloe Bendetti. Redshirt junior Daria Afanasyeva clinched the match in three sets with her 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Willy.
In the last three singles matches, JMU freshman Hope Moulin topped Georgetown sophomore Olivia Ashton 6-4, 6-3. Nord needed a tiebreaker in the first set, but she won in straight sets — defeating Mikos 7-6(3), 6-4. Voloh concluded the afternoon with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Coburn.
JMU will compete in its first ITA kickoff weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, from Jan. 28-29. The first match of the weekend is against U.Va. on Jan. 28 at 3 p.m.
