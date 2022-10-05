Three JMU women’s tennis players — redshirt senior Daniela Voloh, sophomore Alexandra Prudente and freshman Daria Munteanu — all went undefeated at the Liberty Hidden Dual over Oct. 1 and 2. Voloh and Munteanu were 6-0 across singles and doubles, while Prudente finished 5-0.
On Day 1, Voloh and Munteau combined for three doubles wins against Liberty, Virginia Tech and VCU. The team first defeated Liberty sophomores Maretha Burger and Priscilla Janikian 7-6 (6), which followed a 6-3 victory against Virginia Tech sophomores Semra Aksu and Dariya Radulova. They rounded out the day with a 6-2 triumph against VCU sophomores Anja Draskovic and Yelizaveta Karlova.
In doubles, Prudente teamed up with sophomore Hope Moulin for two victories. They first cruised to a 6-1 win over Liberty sophomores Elsa Kirch and Bruna Sampaio — then won another match 6-0 against Kirch and sophomore Willa Rogers.
Prudente picked her three singles wins over the Flames’ trio of Kirch, Rogers and Sampaio. She first defeated Sampaio 6-2, 6-1 and followed that with another 6-2, 6-1 victory over Rogers. She rounded out her weekend with another straight sets win against Kirch 6-2, 6-0.
Voloh also faced similar opponents in singles action. She matched up with Aksu again in singles and fought her off for a 7-5, 7-5 win. She then got taken to a third-set super-tiebreaker against Liberty senior Marina Davtyan, but held on for a 6-4, 4-6, 1-0(3) win. Voloh capped off the weekend with a straight sets victory against Delaware graduate Toni Nelson 6-4, 6-4.
In her singles matches, Munteau won two via super-tiebreaker and one by opponent retirement. She first got the best of Burger again in a 6-1, 4-6, 1-0(4) victory. Her other super-tiebreaker came against Hokie senior Kirsten Husted — winning 6-3, 4-6, 1-0(5). Munteau’s weekend ended prematurely after Draskovic had to retire with the score at 7-6(4), 0-1.
Next up for the Dukes is the West Virginia Duals in Morgantown from Oct. 7-9.