JMU women’s tennis head coach Shelley Jaudon has resigned to take the same position at the University of Kentucky, Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne announced Thursday.
Jaudon amassed a 62-36 (.633) record with the Dukes, leading them to their first new conference championships and NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship appearances in program history in 2019 and 2021.
This past spring, JMU went 15-8 (9-1 Sun Belt) and advanced to the Sun Belt Conference Championship Final before falling to Old Dominion. Kentucky went 12-13 (4-9 SEC) and fell to Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Quarterfinals.