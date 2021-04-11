JMU women’s tennis (11-3, 4-0 CAA) picked up two wins over the weekend in Harrisonburg against Marshall and College of Charleston. The team did so without losing any singles matches on both Friday or Saturday.
Redshirt sophomore Daniela Voloh got the singles victories started Friday after cruising to a 6-1, 6-0 win. Redshirt seniors Alexis Franco and Jona Roka brought JMU’s team total to three after they both won 6-2, 6-4 and 6-1, 6-3, respectively. Redshirt sophomore Natalia Nikolopoulou clinched the victory with her 6-3, 7-5 triumph. Redshirt sophomores Daria Afanasyeva and Kylie Moulin also added 7-5, 6-2 and 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 wins to round out the day.
On senior day, the Dukes made sure to give Franco and Roka a proper send-off in their last matches at the Hillside Courts in a 7-0 win over College of Charleston. The team of Roka and Moulin won the first of two doubles matches for JMU 6-1. Afanasyeva and Franco clinched the doubles point with their 6-3 victory.
Once again, Voloh only dropped one game in a 6-0, 6-1 victory. Franco added a 6-1, 6-1 win in her last regular season singles match. Moulin clinched the game with her 6-3, 6-3 victory, but that wasn’t the last win of the weekend. Afanasyeva and Nikolopoulou added 7-5, 7-6(2) and 7-6(3), 6-1 wins, respectively. It’s fitting that Roka finished her last regular season match in entertaining fashion after squeaking out a 6-7(8), 6-2, 1-0(7) victory to cap off a nearly perfect weekend.
JMU women’s tennis begins its run in the CAA Tournament on Thursday. Start date and time are to be determined at William and Mary.
