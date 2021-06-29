After winning the CAA in 2019, JMU women’s tennis was tasked with defending its crown in 2021. To the surprise of some — maybe not to JMU — the Dukes didn’t skip a beat and triumphed over William & Mary to repeat as CAA Champions.
As simple as that sounds, the challenges of a season amid the pandemic were unlike any other obstacle the team has faced. Head coach Shelley Jaudon said it forced the team to make many adjustments.
“The obvious challenge was navigating the year of [COVID-19],” Jaudon said. “[We were] trying to keep the girls healthy, and then making good decisions about where they were going and how they were spending their time away from the court.”
Jaudon said one of the reasons The Dukes’ season went so well was how responsible and mature the girls were about the unique situation. Redshirt sophomore Daria Afanasyeva said playing tennis amid COVID-19 safety protocols throughout the season was a difficult task.
“We were really isolated from each other,” Afanasyeva said. We didn’t really have time to hang out with each other, so for us that was the most difficult part.”
On top of dealing with the pandemic, JMU carried the weight of defending its CAA 2019 Championship with a gigantic target on its back. Going back-to-back is never easy, especially when a year-long hiatus is thrown into the mix.
This year-long hiatus that resulted from the 2020 season getting cut short initially created disappointment for the players, Jaudon said, but it also provided experience the team could build on going into 2021.
“It’s different when you’re chasing after something for the first time than when you’re defending it — I think [the 2020 season] was valuable for us,” Jaudon said. “We got half of a season in with a target on our back, and it gave us a chance to learn how to play from that perspective and our girls were very comfortable in that role.”
Despite these hurdles, JMU began the season 3-0 (1-0 CAA) with wins over Towson, East Tennessee State and Richmond. Off to a good start, it appeared the Dukes hadn’t skipped a beat. However, a loss to Old Dominion provided what Jaudon thought to be a turning point in the season.
“At that point in the season, [ODU] had played a lot more matches than us, — They were a really good team,” Jaudon said. “It was just a really good learning experience early on of the work we needed to put in to win those matches, to take our program to the next level, and I think our girls really embraced what we learned.”
JMU lost the match 6-1, but as Jaudon said, it was a vital wake-up call for a team with high expectations. Redshirt sophomore Daniela Voloh said that a weekend later, another turning point for the team presented itself when they faced nationally ranked UNC Charlotte and FAU.
“We were playing Charlotte, a ranked team, and the score said 4-1 [Charlotte] but we felt like it was a lot closer than that,” Voloh said. “We had our talk as a team, and our coach said the score doesn’t really justify how close [the match] was and we just need to stay with these teams.”
Voloh said this talk helped propel JMU past FAU and set a precedent for the remainder of the season as it entered the CAA tournament.
JMU went on to win the rest of its matches up to the CAA championship vs. William & Mary, where the Dukes won 4-2. JMU’s season ended with a 4-0 loss to Tennessee in the first round of the NCAA Championships, but Voloh stressed that there were plenty of positives taken from the defeat.
“The score says 4-0, but the score could’ve been 5-2 for sure,” Voloh said. “We were leading two matches and it could’ve even been 4-3, and that was a top-15 team in the country.”
Being able to compete with the highly ranked programs from Power 5 schools may give JMU momentum going into its 2022 campaign as it tries to defend its CAA crown — again.
“Having two CAA championships already in the bag … we will look to get through maybe the first or even second round of the NCAAs,” Afanayseva said. “I think it’s really doable, and now our team is really young and experienced at the same time, so it’s gonna be great to see.”
In light of her recent success, Jaudon signed a contract extension through the 2025-26 season. She said she hopes to build on what she has accomplished so far.
“I am very humbled and honored to be able to coach this team and appreciative of the support of our administration,” Jaudon said. “We just want to keep moving the program forward … and not just be satisfied with [our current results].”
A majority of the starters will don the purple and gold one more time in hopes of exceeding all they’ve already accomplished.
