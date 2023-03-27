To go undefeated on the weekend after defeating Southern Miss 4-1 on Saturday, JMU women’s tennis had to best South Alabama — the 2022 Sun Belt Champions. After rallying in doubles to clinch the doubles point, the Dukes put away the Jaguars to stay atop the Sun Belt standings at 5-0.
“We’re really battle tested right now,” assistant coach Noah Tippen said. “We have three seniors at the top of the lineup right now. They’ve seen a lot of tough tennis and they were the ones undefeated this weekend.”
After South Alabama took the first doubles court via a 6-3 win from junior Otoha Aoki and freshman Chems Zeghlouli over JMU freshman Reka Matko and redshirt senior Daria Afanasyeva, JMU forced the doubles point to be decided by the third court through freshman Daria Munteanu and redshirt senior Daniela Voloh’s 6-4 victory against Jaguars graduate Nikola Novotna and sophomore Elysia Pool.
The Dukes found themselves in danger of losing the doubles point as redshirt senior Kylie Moulin and sophomore Ines Oliveira trailed 3-5. South Alabama freshman Tereza Dejnozkova and senior Luminita Tutunaru had two match points before allowing Moulin and Oliveria back into the match at 5-5.
Down 5-6, Moulin and Oliveira again worked back and forced a tiebreaker. The duo clinched the doubles point for the Dukes — something JMU has done in all its Sun Belt matches — with their 7-6(4) win.
“We just stayed super positive,” Moulin said. “We knew we needed to keep going to get that break and get back into the match … We’ve been playing together all season so we really have a lot of trust in each other.”
With the team match score at 2-2, the final three courts playing were no. 1, 2 and 3 singles, which happened to be three JMU seniors — Moulin, Afanasyeva and Voloh. As they did in the win over Southern Miss, they left no doubt and won all three courts.
Moulin was first off the court after she pulled away in a 6-4, 6-2 win against Tutunaru. As she did last time out, Voloh secured the victory for JMU with a straight-sets victory over Pool 6-3, 6-1.
“I think we did a really good job of stepping up in the big moments,” Voloh said. “It all just comes from experience in the season.”
Afanasyeva rounded out the afternoon by slamming the door on a comeback effort from Novotna in a 7-5, 7-6(2) victory. JMU is now one of three undefeated Sun Belt teams through five conference matches along with Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion.
The Dukes remain at home next Saturday against ULM, set to start at noon.