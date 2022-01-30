JMU women’s tennis wrapped up play in the ITA Kickoff Weekend after falling to U.Va. 4-0 and Arkansas 4-1. After getting swept by the Cavaliers, the Dukes picked up the doubles point and were competitive on multiple singles courts against the Razorbacks.
In its match versus U.Va., redshirt juniors Daria Afanasyeva and Kylie Moulin fell to freshman Elaine Chervinsky and junior Natasha Subhash 6-2. The Cavaliers clinched the doubles point when senior Sofia Munera and sophomore Hibah Shaikh won 6-1 over redshirt junior Natalia Nikolopoulou and senior Amanda Nord.
Munera and Chervinsky helped make quick work of JMU in singles to clinch the match for U.Va. Munera got the best of Nord again in her 6-1, 6-2 win. Chervisnky followed suit in only dropping three games against Nikolopoulou with her 6-0, 6-3 victory. The third and clinching singles win came from sophomore Sara Ziodato — defeating freshman Hope Moulin 6-3, 6-1.
Despite the 4-1 loss to the Razorbacks, the Dukes started well in the doubles matches. The team of Afanasyeva and Kylie Moulin picked up the first of two 6-4 victories over sophomore Lenka Stara and senior Laura Rijkers. Hope Moulin and Nikolopoulou clinched the doubles point with their 6-4 win over junior Kelly Keller and sophomore Indianna Spink.
In singles, graduate Tatum Rice began the slew of singles victories for Arkansas — defeating Afanasyeva 6-2, 6-3. Stara, Rijkers and Keller then redeemed themselves after losing in doubles. Stara was the first to finish with her 7-5, 6-1 win over Hope Moulin. Rijkers made it 3-1 by defeating freshman Alexandra Prudente 6-3, 6-2. Keller clinched the match for the Razorbacks with her 6-4, 6-4 tightly contested match with Kylie Moulin.
The two remaining matches that went unfinished had the Dukes up a set and a break in one and split sets in the other. Voloh was up 6-4, 4-2 against sophomore Morgan Cross before the Razorbacks clinched the match. Nikolopoulou entered the third set at 6-3, 4-6 against Spink, but her match was also stopped since Arkansas had already clinched four points.
The Dukes return home Feb. 5 for a match with Penn St. at the East Campus Tennis Courts, with the match scheduled at 2 p.m.
