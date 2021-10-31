In the regular season finale, JMU women’s soccer defeated Delaware 2-1 on Senior Day. Fittingly, redshirt senior forward Ginger Deel was responsible for the game-winning goal. With the result, the Dukes clinched the No. 3 seed in the CAA tournament.
“The whole goal is to peak at the right time,” Head Coach Joshua Walters said. “So everything we do starting in January all points to [The CAA Tournament]. Hopefully we can peak and play really well.”
The Blue Hens took the first threatening chance of the game after freshman midfielder Caitlin St. Leger stole the ball and found herself right in front of goal. Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Alexandra Blom reacted in time to make the save and keep the game tied after 4’.
Blom found herself in another save situation at 24’ when sophomore midfielder Laura Fluegge fired from long range, forcing Blom to extend and knock the ball above the crossbar. This effort gave her three saves on three shots on target.
At 37’, JMU broke through. Redshirt sophomore midfielder Ellie Johnson sent a cross across the box for redshirt freshman midfielder Lexi Vanderlinden. From the edge of the box, Vanderlinden got the ball to her left foot and placed it into the bottom corner of the goal. Her third goal of the season put the Dukes up 1-0.
“I think it was really important to get the first goal,” Vanderlinden said. “I think that we just had to keep the lead. In a tight game like this, I think it’s just important to stay positive and not get on each other.”
This took the game to halftime with JMU holding a 1-0 lead, 45 minutes away from the No. 3 seed in the CAA Tournament.
The Dukes almost doubled their lead at 51’ when redshirt sophomore forward Suwaibatu Mohammed took a touch off a pass and fired a shot on goal that was corralled by senior goalkeeper Lauren Krinsky.
At 58’, Blom tallied her fifth save of the match after denying senior midfielder/forward Lizzie Weimer’s attempt. Three minutes later, the Blue Hens found their breakthrough.
Delaware found its way back into the game after redshirt sophomore defender Brittany Munson received a yellow card for her foul just outside the box. At 61’, Fluegge took the free kick and curled it into the top-right corner to bring the score back to square one.
As the result stood, a tie would be enough to hold onto the No. 3 seed in the CAA Tournament. JMUcouldn’t move up to the No. 2 seed, but that also meant they wouldn’t move down to the No. 4 seed.
Deel eliminated all possibilities of a tie after she gave the Dukes the lead at 80’. Freshman forward Amanda Attanasi found Deel in the middle of the box, then Deel found the bottom of the net for her fourth goal of the season.
“[Scoring] felt so good,” Deel said. “I’ve been here five years and it’s just the best way to finish off my time here. It felt amazing, and I couldn’t have done it without this amazing team.”
The Dukes saw out the last ten minutes of the game and denied Delaware of any chance at an equalizer. The final whistle blew, and the regular season ended on a positive note for JMU as they begin preparation for postseason play.
“I mean we’re peaking at the right time,” Deel said. “That’s what you want every season. We had kind of a rough start [to the season], but it was all in the plan to peak at the right time.”
Next up for JMU is the CAA Tournament starting Nov. 4. Its opponent isn’t determined at this time.
Scoring Summary
37:19 - Lexi Vanderlinden (3), assisted by Ellie Johnson. JMU
60:41 - Laura Fluegge (2), unassisted. Delaware
80:31 - Ginger Deel (4), assisted by Amanda Attanasi. JMU
Contact Craig Mathias at mathiack@dukes.jmu.edu. For more women’s soccer coverage, follow the sports desk on twitter @TheBreezeSports.