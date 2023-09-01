Suwaibatu Mohammed

Redshirt senior forward Suwaibatu Mohammed finished with an assist in JMU's 1-1 draw against Saint Mary's.

 Ryan Sauer | The Breeze

JMU women’s soccer traveled to Moraga, California, on Thursday to face Saint Mary’s, tying 1-1. 

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Saint Mary’s was on the board first with a goal from sophomore forward Briana Salvetti, assisted by freshman forward Micaela Romo, at 44’. The Gaels finished the half with four shots, while the Dukes recorded none. 

  • In the second half, JMU junior forward Shea Collins scored at 66’ off a feed from freshman forward/midfielder Jeanette Fieldsend, who was awarded the assist alongside redshirt senior forward Suwaibatu Mohammed. All seven of the Dukes’ shots came in the second half.

The Dukes (2-1-2) remain in California through the weekend, facing No. 8 Santa Clara on Sunday at 4 p.m. The Gaels play San Jose State the same day at 3 p.m. 

