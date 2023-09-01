JMU women’s soccer traveled to Moraga, California, on Thursday to face Saint Mary’s, tying 1-1.
Here’s what you need to know:
Saint Mary’s was on the board first with a goal from sophomore forward Briana Salvetti, assisted by freshman forward Micaela Romo, at 44’. The Gaels finished the half with four shots, while the Dukes recorded none.
In the second half, JMU junior forward Shea Collins scored at 66’ off a feed from freshman forward/midfielder Jeanette Fieldsend, who was awarded the assist alongside redshirt senior forward Suwaibatu Mohammed. All seven of the Dukes’ shots came in the second half.
The Dukes (2-1-2) remain in California through the weekend, facing No. 8 Santa Clara on Sunday at 4 p.m. The Gaels play San Jose State the same day at 3 p.m.