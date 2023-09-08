JMU women’s soccer visited No. 13 Georgetown on Thursday and came away with a 0-0 draw.
JMU redshirt senior keeper Alexandra Blom kept her second clean sheet of the season, making five saves on 14 shots.
JMU failed to score for only the second time this season. The Dukes took eight shots, putting three on goal.
Georgetown outpaced JMU in corners 10-4, and the Hoyas put eight of their shots on target.
The Dukes (2-2-3) host Ohio on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Hoyas face No. 2 Stanford at the same day and time.