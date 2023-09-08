Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, including the following areas, Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany and Garrett. Portions of Virginia, including the following areas, Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland, Rockingham and Western Highland. Portions of eastern West Virginia, including the following areas, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton, Hampshire, Hardy, Western Grant, Western Mineral and Western Pendleton. * WHEN...Until Midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - The main concern is the potential for thunderstorms becoming locked along the mountain ridges, producing localized rain totals up to 3 inches in a short period of time. This could cause flash flooding of small streams despite recent dry conditions. - Please visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety and preparedness information. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&