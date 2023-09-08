London Lewis

JMU failed to score for only the second time this season during its 0-0 draw against No. 13 Georgetown.

 Ryan Sauer | The Breeze

JMU women’s soccer visited No. 13 Georgetown on Thursday and came away with a 0-0 draw.

  • JMU redshirt senior keeper Alexandra Blom kept her second clean sheet of the season, making five saves on 14 shots. 

  • JMU failed to score for only the second time this season. The Dukes took eight shots, putting three on goal.

  • Georgetown outpaced JMU in corners 10-4, and the Hoyas put eight of their shots on target.

The Dukes (2-2-3) host Ohio on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Hoyas face No. 2 Stanford at the same day and time.  

