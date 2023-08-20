JMU women’s soccer improved to 2-0 with a 3-0 win against UNCG on Sunday.
Here’s what you need to know:
UNCG recorded just three shots all game, while JMU tallied 15. Despite a 8-1 shot margin in the first half, the Dukes and Spartans went into the locker room scoreless.
JMU got on the board quickly after the end of the break with a goal at 49’ from redshirt senior midfielder Ellie Johnson. She added a second goal in the 81’ to put the Dukes up 2-0.
Four minutes later, junior forward Amanda Attanasi — who didn’t play in the season opener — scored her first goal of the season. She finished last season with a team-leading nine goals.
Up next, JMU hosts Maryland on Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. UNCG heads back home to host High Point on Wednesday at 7 p.m.