JMU women’s soccer moved to 1-0-1 after defeating Morehead State on Sunday 4-0. The Dukes had a few firsts in the process: It was JMU’s first win of the 2022 season and the first official JMU Athletics victory as a Sun Belt Conference member.
The Dukes started off taking a 1-0 lead in the 29’ by redshirt junior forward Suwaibatu Mohammed, who sent the ball to the back of the net toward the top-right corner. The score stayed 1-0 until halftime.
In the second half, JMU scored three unanswered goals. First, in the 61’, sophomore forward Amanda Attanasi scored in the bottom-right corner, thanks to an assist from redshirt sophomore midfielder Lexi Vanderlinden.
Four minutes later, sophomore midfielder Sophia Verrechia scored the first of her two goals, this time straight down the middle, to give the Dukes a comfortable 3-0 lead. Verrechia scored her second of the game off a penalty kick in the 79’.
JMU finished with eight shots on goal compared to Morehead State’s two, and both teams earned five corner kicks. Morehead State tallied 10 fouls while JMU had three.
The Dukes travel to Charlotte to face the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on Thursday at 7 p.m. Morehead State visits Marshall the same day at 4 p.m.
