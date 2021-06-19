Just two months after the 2020-21 season ended, JMU women’s soccer released its 2021 schedule Friday. The 19-match regular season slate begins in mid-August and concludes Oct. 31.
The Dukes host the Fairfield by Marriott Invitational in early September, playing Virginia Tech on Sept. 2 and U. Va on Sept. 5. Santa Clara, who won the NCAA Tournament this spring, is also part of the invitational.
"Games like these are why players come to JMU," head coach Joshua Walters said to JMU Athletics. "It is a great opportunity for fans, alumni and recruits to see some of the best teams in the country at Sentara Park."
JMU plays other regional foes as well, welcoming American (Aug. 22), West Virginia (Sept. 16) and ECU (Sept. 19) to Sentara Park.
JMU’s first home conference game is against Hofstra on Oct. 3. Five of JMU’s nine CAA games are on the road, with contests at Drexel (Sept. 26), Northeastern (Oct. 10), Towson (Oct. 14), College of Charleston (Oct. 21) and William & Mary (Oct. 24). The Dukes celebrate their departing seniors versus Delaware on Halloween.
The CAA Tournament is hosted by Elon this year in Elon, North Carolina. The semifinals will be played on Nov. 5, and the finals on Nov. 7.
