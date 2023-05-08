JMU women’s soccer announced its 2023 schedule Monday afternoon.
The Dukes start their season with the JMU Fairfield Inn by Marriott Invitational, hosting Charlotte on Aug. 17 and UNCG on Aug. 20. After that, JMU hits the road to face Virginia Tech on Aug. 24 before returning home for a matchup against Maryland.
The Dukes then head out to the West Coast for the first time since 2019, spending time in California to face St. Mary’s College on Aug. 31 and Santa Clara, which won the National Championship in 2020, on Sept. 3.
After that, the Dukes round out their nonconference slate with a game at Georgetown, their second game in a row against a seeded team in last year’s NCAA Tournament, on Sept. 7, then a home matchup with Ohio on Sept. 10.
Like last year, JMU faces each one of its Sun Belt East Division foes as well as four West Division teams. This year, those four for the Dukes will be Arkansas State (Sept. 15), Louisiana (Sept. 30), ULM (Oct. 5) and Texas State (Oct. 13).
JMU finished last season 12-4-5 (6-1-3 Sun Belt) and made it to the Sun Belt Conference Championship before falling to Old Dominion 4-3 in double overtime.
Full Schedule
vs. Charlotte (Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.)
vs. UNCG (Aug. 20 at 6 p.m.)
at Virginia Tech (Aug. 24 at 7 p.m.)
vs. Maryland (Aug. 27 at 3 p.m.)
at Saint Mary's (Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.)
at Santa Clara (Sept. 3 at 4 p.m.)
at Georgetown (Sept. 7, time TBD)
vs. Ohio (Sept 10 at 1 p.m.)
at Arkansas State (Sept. 15 at 4 p.m.)
vs. Marshall (Sept. 21 at 7 p.m.)
at App State (Sept. 24, time TBD)
at Louisiana (Sept 30 at 2 p.m.)
vs. ULM (Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.)
at Old Dominion (Oct. 8 at 6 p.m.)
vs. Texas State (Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.)
at Georgia State (Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.)
vs. Georgia Southern (Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.)
vs Coastal Carolina (Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.)