JMU women’s soccer returned to action at Sentara Park on Sunday, welcoming No. 11 Hofstra to Harrisonburg. The Dukes ultimately couldn't overcome the late Pride goal and fell 2-1.
“I thought the first half, we were really good,” head coach Joshua Walters Sr. said. “I thought Hofstra showed their Championship pedigree in the second half and outclassed us a little, created more chances and probably deserved to win it. We need to go back and figure out how we’re going to create more chances and hopefully play them again.”
JMU hung with Hofstra in the first half—both teams played physical defense and allowed only eight shots total. Despite Hofstra’s physical play, graduate forward Aïmy Diop scored the game’s first goal at 35’ with an assist from redshirt freshman midfielder Lexi Vanderlinden.
“They were tough defensively, but when the ball was on one side, they forgot the weak side,” Diop said. “Lexi was free on the weak side … she knew because we did that a lot at practice.”
JMU entered halftime up 1-0.
In the second half, Hofstra continued to play physical, racking up fouls for both the Pride and the Dukes.
“There’s always going to be games where the ref doesn’t call your way,” redshirt senior forward Hannah Coulling said, “But that shouldn’t matter. Ultimately it’s up to us and how we play. The ref doesn’t decide the game-we do.”
As the second half continued, Hofstra found more quality shots on goal, resulting in a tying goal from junior forward Ellen Halseth at 61’ and finally the 81’ dagger put in by senior midfielder Miri Taylor.
JMU continues its CAA play next week. What's the ultimate takeaway for the Dukes? To put it simply, finish games.
“For us we just have to finish the game.” Coulling said. “We started out really well, and we just have to finish the game.”
Next up, JMU heads to Northeastern this Sunday at 1 p.m.
