JMU women’s soccer lost for the first time this season Thursday night against in-state foe Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. The Hokies lengthened their seven-game win streak versus the Dukes with a 3-0 victory.
Here’s what you need to know:
JMU redshirt senior goalkeeper Alexandra Blom faced two immediate chances after the opening whistle, making one save. The Hokies’ third shot from senior forward Taylor Bryan found the back of the net, giving Virginia Tech a 1-0 lead.
The Hokies continued to apply pressure with eight more shots in the first half, four of which were on frame for Blom to save. Virginia Tech senior goalkeeper Alia Skinner only made one save in the first half, coming at 42’ off a shot from Georgia graduate transfer forward Ali Kalayjian.
Virginia Tech kept the momentum going at the start of the second half, sending two shots toward Blom and earning three corner kicks. At 60’, the Hokies extended their lead to 2-0 with a goal off a penalty kick from sophomore forward/midfielder Natalie Mitchell.
The Hokies scored the final goal of the match in the 78th minute, extending their lead to 3-0. However, JMU showed signs of life as the match wound down. Junior forward and JMU’s 2022 leading scorer Amanda Attanasi sent two shots on goal, which were saved by Skinnerat 82’ and 83’, respectively.
JMU is now 2-1 on the season and turns its attention to Sunday when it faces Maryland back in Harrisonburg at 3 p.m. Virginia Tech climbs to 2-0-1 and travels to face Georgetown the same day at 1 p.m.